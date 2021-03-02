Hydroquinone Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Hydroquinone Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Superabsorbent Polymers

– Hydroquinone ethers are used in the production of superabsorbent polymers, which form a part of large cross-linking networks, to enable absorption of large amounts of fluids. The usage of hydroquinone is considered to be of high importance in the production of superabsorbent polymers.

– Superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) are materials that possess the ability to absorb and retain large volumes of liquid or aqueous solutions. This makes them ideal for use in water absorbing applications, such as baby nappies, adult incontinence pads, absorbent medical dressings, and controlled release drugs.

– The baby diaper segment consumes nearly 72% of the total superabsorbent polymer production. Growing population of infants in emerging countries is due to high fertility rates and lack of education.

– In addition, adult incontinence products are used in nursing homes and hospitals to provide considerable advantages to both patients and the nursing staff. The market for incontinence products has grown significantly, due to increasing popularity in home care environment in developed regions.

– Overall, the growing awareness for hygiene among all population groups is expected to promote the usage of superabsorbent polymers (diapers, pads, and sanitary napkins), which, in turn, may augment the growth of hydroquinone during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region was found to be the major consumer of hydroquinone in 2018, supported by the growing consumption from major countries, including China, India, Japan, and ASEAN countries. The demand for hydroquinone in India and China is expected to grow significantly. The cosmetics industry is expected to grow in the region, with the ongoing innovation in South Korea and Japan. China is expected to a major consumer of cosmetics in the region. The paints and adhesives industries in the region are likely to grow at a moderate rate, influenced by the growth in GDP, automotive builds, and industrial production and construction activities. The personal care sector is expected to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period, primarily driven by baby and child-specific products, depilatories, oral care, color cosmetics, and skin care, among others. India’s construction sector has been growing rapidly, with increased investment by the government. The Indian government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ initiative is also a major game changer for the industry. The growth of commercial real estate has been driven largely by service sectors, especially IT-ITeS. The government’s initiative to develop smart cities and build almost 30 million homes, by 2022, is likely propel the demand for paints and coatings, which, in turn, is likely to fuel the demand for hydroquinone during the forecast period. Thus, owing to the aforementioned trends, the hydroquinone market in the region is expected to be positively affected during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Hydroquinone Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand from Superabsorbent Polymers

4.1.2 Surging Demand for Hydroquinone from the Paint Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Toxicity and Carcinogenic Effects of Skin Cream

4.2.2 Emergence of Digital Photography

4.2.3 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Intermediate

5.1.2 Antioxidant

5.1.3 Polymerization Inhibitor

5.1.4 Photosensitive Chemical

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Cosmetics

5.2.2 Polymers

5.2.3 Paints and Adhesives

5.2.4 Rubber

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 Solvay

7.4.2 Eastman Chemical Company

7.4.3 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

7.4.4 UBE INDUSTRIES LTD

7.4.5 Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

7.4.6 YanCheng FengYang Chemical Co. Ltd

7.4.7 Haihang Industry Co. Ltd

7.4.8 TIANJIN ZHONGXIN CHEMTECH CO. LTD

7.4.9 Honeywell International Inc.

7.4.10 Shanxi Jin-jin Chemical Co. Ltd

7.4.11 Kawaguchi Chemical Industry Co. LTD

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

