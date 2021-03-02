Hybrid Cloud Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Hybrid Cloud Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A hybrid cloud service performs distinct functions within the same organisation by utilising both private and public cloud. It allows companies to scale computing resources which provides flexibility and computing power of the public cloud for basic and non-sensitive computing tasks.

Key Market Trends:

Information and Communication Technology is Expected to Hold Major Share

– With the increased data connectivity with the cloud as well as IoT taking center stage in the ICT sector, security has been a top priority for the all the organizations in the industry to protect themselves from the data breaches.

– Hence, the use of the hybrid cloud to safeguard the integrity of the data while ensuring smooth business functioning presents an optimistic opportunity for the hybrid cloud market in the information and telecommunication technology industry.

– The need for hybrid cloud is expanding among telecom clients, partnership between the cloud offering and telecom companies is a common trend witnessed throughout the globe. Additionally, as telecom is emerging as the major industry everywhere in the world, this strategy is also aiding in the geographical expansion.

– For instance, in June 2018, France-based telecom company, Orange acquired Basefarm Holding, a hybrid cloud managed services firm, in a move to strengthen its presence in Europe.

Asia Pacific is Expected to witness the Highest Market Share

– The market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period owing to the presence of a huge and wide-spread consumer base in countries like China and India. Hybrid cloud models are gaining traction in the region as a viable IT infrastructure choice, due to the scalability it affords, coupled with the provision of increased visibility and control.

– The cloud technology industry in China is expected to grow as companies continue to digitize their business data and internal systems. Increasing demand for cloud technology has led domestic and foreign IT companies to introduce new cloud services for Chinese consumers and businesses

– According to Nutanix, enterprises in Singapore are set to switch from traditional data center infrastructure in favor of a hybrid cloud. Thus, to leverage this opportunity, VMware will be launching its hybrid cloud service in the country, VMware Cloud on AWS, in the first quarter of 2019.

– To hasten Indian customers’ move to the Cloud, Microsoft launched Azure Stack in the country, which is an extension of the company’s Azure Cloud platform. As per the company, Azure Stack brings the agility and fast-paced innovation of cloud computing to on-premises environments and enables entirely new hybrid cloud scenarios

Detailed TOC of Hybrid Cloud Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Volumes of Business Data

4.3.2 Increased Availability of Hybrid Cloud Services

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security Concerns Associated with hybrid Cloud

4.4.2 integration and Operational Issues With Hybrid Cloud Adoption

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Delivery Models

5.2.1 Infrastructure-as-a-service(IaaS)

5.2.2 platformas-a-service(PaaS)

5.2.3 Softwareas-a-service(saaS)

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Government and Public sector

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Banking, Finance and Services(BFSI)

5.3.4 Retail

5.3.5 Information and Telecommunication Technology

5.3.6 Media and Entertainment

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco System Inc.

6.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.3 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.5 Citrix System Inc.

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

6.1.8 Rackspace US Inc.

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 Google, LLC

6.1.11 Equinix Inc

6.1.12 Vmware Inc.

6.1.13 Panzura Inc.

6.1.14 RightScale Inc

6.1.15 Dell EMC

6.1.16 Turbonomic Inc.

6.1.17 Fujitsu Ltd.

6.1.18 Century Link Inc.

6.1.19 NTT Communications Corporation

6.1.20 DXC Technology Company

6.1.21 Intel Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

