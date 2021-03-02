Human Machine Interface Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Human Machine Interface Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Human machine interface (HMI) is used to optimize a process, by centralizing and digitizing, for the user, where the operators can see relevant pieces of information in different forms of graphs, chatbots, or digital assistance. Adoption of automation in various end-user industries, like in food and beverages, packaging, etc. to increase operational efficiencies is a major trend catalyzing the expansion of the human machine interface market. Currently, the increasing number of industrial applications and automation in the United States is expected to propel the utilization of human machine interfaces in the country, which is helping the industry to grow.

The Pharmaceutical Sector is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– The pharmaceutical industry has been increasingly adopting automation, owing to various factors, such as demand for more production and better efficiency. Moreover, companies have been adopting philosophies, such as lean manufacturing and six sigma, which increase the emphasis on efficiency.

– Technology combined with automation can drive for better output and efficiency of the manufacturing process. The impact of automation can be seen in the current trend of the pharmaceutical industry of using high-precision contamination-free minimal human-interaction machines. This augments the need for automated solutions, particularly with respect to remote monitoring processes, thereby, increasing the demand for HMI solutions.

– According to a report by Torreya Partners and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness a CAGR of around 150-200% in different countries. Such huge growth may catalyze the human machine interface industry.

– In addition to that, ‘defect identification’ is one of the major inspections in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry and it is implemented for ensuring the quality of products, avoiding a mix-up of medicines during packaging, labeling print verification, barcoding, color recognition, etc. which are being automated to increase efficiency, owing to which HMI systems are expected to grow.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR

– Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher growth rate, compared to other regions, because of the increase in disposable income and an increase in population. In this region, China and Japan are the manufacturing hubs of the pieces of equipment required for the human interface machine. On the same side, in India manufacturing has emerged as one of the high-growth sectors. ‘Make in India’ program places India on the world map as a manufacturing hub and gives global recognition to the Indian economy.

– According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the manufacturing sector of India has the potential to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025 and India is expected to rank among the top three growth economies and manufacturing destination of the world by the year 2020.

Detailed TOC of Human Machine Interface Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Move Toward Industry 4.0 and Adoption of IoT

4.3.2 Increased Focus on Developing Manufacturing Processes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Set-up Costs and Lack of Skilled Operators

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Offering

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Food and Beverage

5.2.3 Packaging

5.2.4 Pharmaceutical

5.2.5 Oil and Gas

5.2.6 Metal and Mining

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.2 ABB Ltd

6.3 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.5 Mitsubishi Corporation

6.6 Schneider Electric SE

6.7 Emerson Electric Co.

6.8 General Electric Co.

6.9 Texas Instruments Inc.

6.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.11 Siemens AG

6.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.13 Eaton Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

