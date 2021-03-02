Human Enhancement Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Human Enhancement Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Human enhancement refers to technologies that are used for bringing cognitive or physical improvement in the human body. A basic instance can be cited is the usage of the active control systems to create limb prosthetics to exceed human performance. Modern technology advancements in human enhancement are not only limited to treating illness and disabilities but also are employed in enhancing human characteristics and capabilities.

Key Market Trends:

Exoskeleton is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

– Exoskeletons are designed to augment human strength and other abilities for military, medical and industrial purposes. In the medical sector, a growing number of patients with body movements disorders such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and strokes are prime factors accelerating exoskeleton demand.

– These diseases limit voluntary body movements and create problems in daily routine activities. Around 1 million people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the US alone every year. Rising population with movement disorders will accelerate the exoskeleton market share over the forecast timeline.

– Recently, ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. entered into a strategic investment agreement with Timwell Corporation Limited to establish its presence in the Chinese market. This joint venture will initially focus on development, production, and marketing of its Restore soft-suit exoskeleton for stroke patients in a rehabilitation, followed by commercialization of its spinal cord injury products for rehabilitation use.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The growth in the disposable income and the rapid adoption and popularity of enhanced gadgets are some of the primary drivers for the market in this geographic region. According to the Consumer Technology Association, in 2018, around 46.1 million wearable devices were forecasted to be shipped in the United States. On the other hand, improving lifestyles and growing health-conscious youths are boosting the demand for wearables, which in turn, is expected to impact the human enhancement market in the region.

– Smart clothing has also become a critical component in the creation of new military uniforms, to improve the health of the soldier while providing added battlefield insight. The military has entered into a partnership with various industry leaders, government agencies, and academia to support and advance the development of smart clothing solutions that would be beneficial to the U.S. military by giving them a technological and tactical advantage over its opponent.

– The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California is looking forward to develop smart uniforms for the soldiers that are breathable and are also designed to shield them from hazards such as viruses and chemical weapons.

Detailed TOC of Human Enhancement Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Incremental Technological Advancements in Wearables Aiding Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Costs and Data Security Concerns

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

4.7.1 Technology Overview

4.7.2 Implications Across Industries (Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Military and Media & Entertainment)

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Smartwatch

5.1.2 Head-mounted Display

5.1.3 Smart Clothing

5.1.4 Ear-worn

5.1.5 Fitness Tracker

5.1.6 Body-worn Camera

5.1.7 Exoskeleton

5.1.8 Medical Devices

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Vuzix Corporation

6.1.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.3 Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

6.1.4 Rewalk Robotics Ltd.

6.1.5 Raytheon Company

6.1.6 Magic Leap Inc.

6.1.7 Google LLC

6.1.8 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

6.1.9 Braingate Company

6.1.10 B-Temia Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

