High-end Copper Foil Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global High-end Copper Foil market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Application as a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Material

– High-end copper foils are often used in the manufacturing of single- and double-sided printed circuit boards (PCBs). PCBs usually consist of a woven glass epoxy base material, which is clad with copper on one side or both sides of the board with varying thickness.

– The copper foils that are used in circuit boards typically vary from 0.0007 and 0.00134 inches in thickness, and have an average weight of 1 oz. per square foot.

– The different classes of copper used in the PCB industries have their own limitation and capabilities. Both, rolled copper and electro-deposited (ED) copper are used during the manufacturing process.

– The development of PCBs offers the electronics industry with a reliable and cost-effective way to interconnect electronic components.

– The demand for printed circuit boards and laminates is proportional to the demand for computers and other sophisticated electronic equipment. The computer components include mainframes, peripherals, mini-computers, terminals, printers, and various add-on devices.

– These are also used in communication devices, military equipment, industrial electronics, scientific and medical instruments, business and educational equipment, tablets, cell phones, mobile radios, electronic warfare apparatus, and guidance control systems.

– With an increase in world population and the increase in disposable incomes of individuals, the demand for these devices is increasing. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for PCBs.

– With the increasing implementation of PCBs in numerous electronic equipment and devices, the demand for high-end copper foils is expected to continue to increase in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018, owing to the increasing production activities in countries, including China and India, among others. More than 50% of PCBs are manufactured in China, owing to the huge incentives offered by the government to PCB factories. China is also producing these circuit boards at a very low cost. As a result, many companies across the world are closing their operations. In India, the FAME scheme has been launched by the government to boost the electric vehicles manufacturing, which aims to achieve production of around 7 million EVs (Electric Vehicles) by 2020. The PCB manufacturers in South Korea have advanced technical skills, which is likely to benefit the high-end copper foil market. These manufacturers have won orders for PCB from Apple. TAESUNG is the main company dealing with the manufacturing of PCB for Apple. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are like to contribute to the increasing demand for high-end copper foil consumption in the region, during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of High-end Copper Foil Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Application as a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Material

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lithium Ion Batteries From Transportation and Energy Storage Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Development of Single Crystal Graphene Sheet as a Substitute for Copper Foil

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Rolled Copper Foil

5.1.2 Electrodeposited (ED) Copper Foil

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Circuit Boards

5.2.2 Batteries

5.2.3 Solar and Alternative Energy

5.2.4 Appliances

5.2.5 Medical

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd

6.4.2 The Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd

6.4.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

6.4.5 Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Targray Technology International Inc.

6.4.7 Olin Brass (Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc.)

6.4.8 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd

6.4.9 SH Copper Products Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Doosan Corporation

6.4.11 Civen Metal Material(Shanghai) Co. Ltd

6.4.12 UACJ Foil Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Copper Foils In Transformer and Grid-level Energy Storage

For Detailed TOC Click Here

