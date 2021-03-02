High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Pipes and Tubes Application

– HDPE pipes and tubes are used in various industry sectors, such as agriculture, sewage and manholes, marine, cold water supply, mining, fire loops, etc.

– In many countries, these HDPE pipes and tubes are used, due to their high performance and strength properties. The pipes and tubes are manufactured under the recognized standards, such as API, ASTM, AWWA, NSF, AGA, EPA, DNR, DOT, CSA, etc.

– There are a number of undergoing projects, which are using HDPE pipes and tubes, in the medium- to large-scale market.

– The water control projects and several new construction projects are using new multi-layer HDPE pipes.

– This may be a new opportunity in the market, since it saves the cost of expensive bedding materials and delivers higher reliability and durability, thus majorly boosting the market during the forecast period.

China is Expected to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– China is the largest economy in the entire Asia-Pacific, in terms of GDP. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging, and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth. The country stands to be the world’s largest manufacturing economy, and owing to this, the country’s packaging requirement is huge.

– Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors has resulted in significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

– Moreover, the country witnessed rapid growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market in 2018. The growth of the FMCG market was majorly driven by the increased spending on premium and healthier products by the middle-class consumers in the country.

– Furthermore, countries, such as India and Japan, have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for HDPE market over the forecast period.

Target Audience of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market studied.

Detailed TOC of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use of Plastic Pipes as Substituents

4.1.2 Robust Demand from the Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Growing Construction Activities in the Asia-Pacific Region

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rising Popularity of HDPE in Engineering Applications

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Supply Scenario

4.6 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Pipes and Tubes

5.1.2 Rigid Articles

5.1.3 Sheet and Film

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Transportation

5.2.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.4 Building and Construction

5.2.5 Agriculture

5.2.6 Industry and Machinery

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Borealis AG

6.4.2 Braskem

6.4.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.6 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.7 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.8 INEOS

6.4.9 LG Chem

6.4.10 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.11 PetroChina Company Limited

6.4.12 SABIC

6.4.13 Sinopec

6.4.14 Total SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recycling of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Films

7.2 Ultra-high Molecular HDPE Gaining Momentum

