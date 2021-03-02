Helicopter Simulator Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Helicopter Simulator Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Key Market Trends:

Military Segment to Grow With the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

As of 2018, the military segment has the highest market share in helicopter simulator market, compared to commercial helicopter simulators. The higher share of the military segment is primarily attributed to the fact that the usage of helicopters in the military was a lot more compared to commercial purposes. Also, a larger number of helicopter pilots are trained for military helicopters compared to commercial helicopters. These are the main factors for the higher market share of the military segment. This segment is also projected to experience a higher growth rate during the forecast period. During the forecast period, it is projected that the demand for military rotorcraft pilots would increase due to a larger rotorcraft fleet expansion initiatives pipeline by varous militaries, which would help the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America was the Largest Market for Helicopter Simulators in 2018

North America is currently leading the market for helicopter simulators. This is due to the fact that the North American region has the largest military power in the world and thus have witnessed significant growth in deliveries of helicopter simulators for military applications. Also, the commercial helicopter fleet in the region is the highest in the world. These are the main reasons which have propelled the revenues in the region as of 2018. But the growth of this market is the highest in Asia-Pacific, due to increasing helicopter procurement, mainly for militaries, in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, helicopter accidents during training have become more in countries like India, which have made the countries to emphasize more on simulator-based training for helicopters.

Detailed TOC of Helicopter Simulator Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Commercial

5.1.2 Military

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 UK

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 UAE

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Qatar

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Collins Aerospace

6.2.2 FRASCA International Inc.

6.2.3 Textron Inc.

6.2.4 Indra Sistemas SA

6.2.5 Elite Simulation Solutions AG

6.2.6 Thales Group

6.2.7 FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

6.2.8 L3 Technologies, Inc.

6.2.9 ATC Flight Simulator

6.2.10 Rheinmetall AG

6.2.11 FLYIT Simulators, Inc.

6.2.12 CAE

6.2.13 Airbus SE*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

