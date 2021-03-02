Ethylene Dichloride Market: Growth Rate Projection for America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world for the Period 2019-2023

Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on “Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

Ethylene Dichloride can be defined as a chlorinated hydrocarbon. The product is colorless and carries a sweet smell. It can find application as a chemical intermediate for the manufacturing of vinyl chloride monomer. Major traction provider for the market for ethylene dichloride would be hike in disposable income, rapid urbanization, and robust growth of the automotive sector. The forecast period of 2018 to 2023 would witness significant participation from various market players who would take the automotive sector higher and, consequently, would spur the ethylene dichloride market growth. People investing in passenger cars is increasing in numbers.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

This is due to a hike in the per capita income. Several other features like maintaining social status, hike in the construction business, better intake of the furniture segment, rise in the packaging industry, are some of the major reasons that can influence the global Ethylene Dichloride Market Size considerably.

The process further finds significant inclusion in the manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The compound finds significant market traction in various ends user industries like furniture, automotive, construction, medical, packaging, and others. Market Research Future (MRFR) has made an analysis of the market for its report and included several factors that can have impact on the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

A lot of companies are making a substantial impact on the global market for Ethylene Dichloride. MRFR analyzed them to get close to better analysis and reveal various insights that can be handled better in the coming years. These companies are:

Formosa Plastics Corporation (U.S.),

Olin Corporation (U.S.),

Axiall Corporation (U.S.),

Westlake Chemical Corporation (U.S.),

PPG Industries (U.S.),

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.),

PT Asahimas Chemical (Indonesia),

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.),

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Limited (India),

Horizon Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (China),

and others. these companies are launching various strategic moves like merger, acquisition, and others as a significant method to inspire the market in the coming years.

In September 2019, Tosoh Corp. announced that they have come up with a new process to manufacture ethylene dichloride from ethylene using a new oxo catalyst in the oxychlorination process. Other ingredients like HCl and O2 are also used for the vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) manufacturing process.

Segmentation:

Ethylene Dichloride Market, as per the report launched by MRFR, can be segmented by application and end use industry.

By application, the market report for Ethylene Dichloride can be segmented into ethylene amines, vinyl chloride monomer, and others.

By the end use industry, the market report on Ethylene Dichloride can be segmented into medical, automotive, construction, furniture, packaging, and others. The automotive sector is expected to make significant growth in the coming days.

Regional Analysis:

The Global market report on the Ethylene Dichloride discusses the Asia Pacific region as the potential candidate to showcase the highest CAGR in the coming years. Both, construction and healthcare industries are expected to make sure that the market for ethylene dichloride gains significant growth. The demand for Ethylene Dichloride can have better growth possibilities in countries like South Korea, China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Japan. This would be spurred by an increasing middle-class population that is showing significant purchasing power for passenger cars. The regional growth also depends on cheaper raw material and inexpensive labor from countries like India, China, Malaysia, and others. The regional market is also the largest one among several other regions.

In Europe, the growth for the ethylene dichloride includes countries like France, Poland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Germany, and Russia as these countries are known for their sub. Germany and the UK are expected to make a significant contribution to the regional market as their automotive production is providing thrust to the regional market.

The market in North America is all set to make sure that the regional market earns significant revenue in the coming years. Countries like the US and Canada are expected to contribute substantially.

