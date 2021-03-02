Contraceptive Drugs Market Segmentation, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Covid-19 Impact, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global contraceptive drugs market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Contraceptive Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Oral, Injectable, Patches), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs) and Geography Forecast till 2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other contraceptive drugs market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Key Players Operating in The Contraceptive Drugs Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Allergan Plc

Agile Therapeutics

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Rising Abortion Rates to Create Demand for Contraceptive Drugs

Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S., oral contraceptive pills are given free of cost to women in the U.S. Such regulations favor the growth of the contraceptive drugs market. Increasing government initiatives to reduce infant mortality due to early pregnancies will increase the demand for oral contraceptives. Contraceptive drugs not only help to control unwanted pregnancies but also reduce the number of abortion and complications associated with the procedure worldwide.

As per the World Health Organization, there is an estimated 40 to 50 million abortions every year, corresponding to an approximate of 125,000 abortions per day. To avoid unwanted and unplanned pregnancies, an increasing number of women are opting for contraceptive drugs. This will, in turn, augment growth in the global market.

Contrary to this, the market for contraceptive drugs may face challenges posed by religious, ethical, and social barriers, especially in more conservative regions. Social taboos often discourage the use of contraceptive drugs among women, subsequently adversely impacting the overall market.

Regional Analysis for Contraceptive Drugs Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Contraceptive Drugs Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Contraceptive Drugs Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Contraceptive Drugs Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

