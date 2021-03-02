Injectable Drug Delivery Market Segmentation, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Covid-19 Impact, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global injectable drug delivery market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Device Type (Conventional Injectable, Pre-filled Syringes, Auto-injectors, Pen-injectors, Others), By Application (Autoimmune Disorders, Diabetes, Pain Management, Aesthetic Treatments, Others), By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other injectable drug delivery market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of players leading the global Injectable Drug Delivery Market include:

SHL Group AB

BD

Insulet Corporation

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Company

Elcam Medical

Ypsomed AG

West Pharmaceutical Services

Gerresheimer AG

Regional Overview:

Introduction of Novel Injectable Drug Delivery to Propel Growth in North America

Currently, the market in North America is exhibiting the highest CAGR owing to the rapid adoption of advanced and innovative injectable drug delivery. Moreover, injectable drug users are increasing as these devices are preferred owing to their therapeutic and convenience benefits. The amplified prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and others is driving the injectable drug delivery market size in North America.

As per the National Cancer Institute, around 1,735,350 cancer cases were registered in the U.S. With the help of an injectable device; chemotherapy drugs are delivered to cancer patients with ease. Another factor responsible for injectable drug delivery growth is the presence of major manufacturers in North America. This further increases the adoption of injectable drug delivery systems.

Regional Analysis for Injectable Drug Delivery Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Injectable Drug Delivery Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Injectable Drug Delivery Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

