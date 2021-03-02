Global Curcumin Market Report 2020 Contributing Key Vendors, Production Technology

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Curcumin market report studies development of market based on past, current and futuristic data

The research procedure elaborates the analysis of several features affecting the industry, with the government policy, Curcumin market environment, technological innovation, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry.

Curcumin is one of the essential components derived from turmeric. It is also known as Curcuma longa. Curcumin is commonly found in Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, and Western Africa. Curcumin is a herb that belongs to the ginger family. In our scope of study, the various applications of curcumin covered comprise its use in herbal medicinal products, in dietary supplements, as an antioxidant, an anti-inflammatory, and other applications and uses. Curcumin is predominantly used as a supplement for stress relief and as an anti-anxiety cure.

Curcumin Market by Top Manufacturers:

Sabinsa Corporation

Synthite Industries Ltd

Biomax Life Sciences Limited

Hebei Tianxu Biotech Co.,Ltd

JIAHERB,INC.

Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd

The Green Labs LLC

Wacker Chemie AG

By Nature

Organic Curcumin

Conventional Curcumin

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Application

Heart Health

Brain Health

Stress/Anxiety Relief

Anti-inflammation

Antioxidant

Flavorant & Colorant

By End Use

Dietary Supplements

Food Products

Herbal & Medicinal Products

Cosmetics

Curcumin Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

