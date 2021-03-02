Global External Fixators Market Report 2020 Contributing Key Vendors, Production Technology

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The orthopaedic trauma devices, such as external fixators, are primarily designed to treat bone fractures and orthopaedic disorders. External fixators reduce the treatment time and require less surgical intervention. In the recent years, computer-aided external fixators are majorly used for fracture fixation and deformity correction. Computer-aided external fixators can work with or without computer-aided solution software. The computer-aided external fixator is a six-axis external fixator with multi-planer corrections, improved accuracy, and decreased complications. In external fixation, pins are usually inserted through the skin into the bone and held in a place by an external frame. External fixators are majorly used in superficial bones (e.g., the tibial shaft). External fixators are available in various forms such as unilateral fixators, circular fixators, and hybrid fixators. These different types of external fixators are majorly used to treat applications such as orthopaedic deformities, fracture fixation, infected fracture or non-unions, and limb correction.

External Fixators Market by Top Manufacturers:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Orthofix International N.V.

Ortho-SUV Ltd.

Response Ortho LLC

By Product Type

Manual Fixator

Computer-Aided External Fixator

By Application

Orthopedic Deformities

Fracture Fixation

Infected Fracture or Non-Unions

Limb Correction

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic

Trauma Centers

External Fixators Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

