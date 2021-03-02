Spandex Market Report Analysis: Key Vendors, New Entrants, Substitutes, Rivalry, Market Condition 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Spandex is a manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is a long chain synthetic polymer comprising at least 85% of segmented polyurethane. This fiber, also known as elastane, is a synthetic long-chain polyurethane-polyurea copolymer composed of rigid diisocyanate segments and flexible macro-glycol segments arranged in a specific order. The fiber is characterized by exceptional stretch and recover properties with relatively higher elongation at break values. These characteristics entail its wide-scale use across a diverse set of applications in textile & clothing and healthcare industries. Some prominent areas of application for spandex fibers include sportswear, casual clothing, home-furnishings, and undergarments. Medical and healthcare-related applications of spandex fibers include diapers, compression stockings & hoses, and bandages.

The research procedure elaborates the analysis of several features affecting the industry, with the government policy, Spandex market environment, technological innovation, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry.

The Spandex market report contains industry top manufacturers discussion based on the company's profiles, financial analysis, overview, market revenue, and opportunities by top geographical regions.

This research consists of market segmentation by Types, Application and Spandex market division based on geographical locations.

Spandex Market by Top Manufacturers:

Hyosung Corporation

INVISTA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.

Ltd

TK Chemical Corp.

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Shaungliang Spandex Co.

Ltd

Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co.

Ltd

Indorama Industries Limited

By Application

Clothing

Medical

By Fabric types

Two-way

Four-way

Others

Spandex Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Important Questions Answered in Spandex Market Report:

What will the market size & growth be in 2023?

What are the key trends in Spandex market?

Who is the key manufacturer in this market space?

What are the key factors driving the Global market?

What are the growth restraints of this market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Spandex Market?

What are the Spandex market opportunities, market risk and market overview?

How revenue of this Spandex industry in previous & next coming years?

