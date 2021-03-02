TV & Monitor Mounts Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global TV & Monitor Mounts Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. TV & Monitor Mounts report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as TV & Monitor Mounts market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About TV & Monitor Mounts:

TV & Monitor Mounts is a family of standards defined by the video electronics standards association for mounting flat panel monitors, TVs, and other displays to stands or wall mounts. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Milestone

Ergotron

Mounting Dream

Premier Mounts

Peerless

AVF

LG

Bellâ€™O Digital

Kanto

Mount World

Swift mount

Fleximounts

Promounts

Ceiling Mount

Desktop Mount

Wall Mount

Others TV & Monitor Mounts Market Applications:

Household

Commercial

Asia-Pacific was the largest production market with a market share of 44.31% in 2012 and 47.03% in 2017 with an increase of 2.72%. North America and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 15.21% and 14.33% in 2016.

In 2016, the top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Milestone, Ergotron, Mounting Dream, making up 11.82% market share of the whole market, each with the market share of 7.73%, 3.02%, and 1.06%. The concentration of this industry is not high, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.42% of the whole market.

Today, as peopleâ€™s economy life becomes better, they are purchasing the more high level life. TV, desktop, and other products which using mounts market in increasing compared with several years before. What is more, they pay more attention to the quality of the TV & monitor mounts and spread those use into the public places. So, TV & Monitor mounts are increasingly used not only in the residential, but also in commercial places. The TV & Monitor mount market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy.

The manufacturers are better find their own characteristics, improve product quality, focus on their R&D and the consumers consumption habits, establish a good sales channel, pay attention to all of the supply chain and eco-system and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.

The worldwide market for TV & Monitor Mounts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2660 million USD in 2024, from 2360 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.