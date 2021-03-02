Nail Care Products Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global Nail Care Products Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Nail Care Products report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Nail Care Products market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Nail Care Products:

Nail care is one of the most essential parts of female fashion. Approximately 92% of females use nails care products in the world. It is believed that women aged 55 and above are the major consumers of nail care services across the globe. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

L’Oreal

Coty

Revlon

Chanel

LVMH

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Ciate

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Oriflame Cosmetics

Natura

Mary Kay

Kao

Amway

MSQ

OULAC

OULAC

Candymoyo

Nail Polish

Nail Accessories

Artificial Nails and Accessories

Other Nail Care Products Market Applications:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

This report focuses on the Nail Care Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the growing concerns for healthy nails, the customers are encouraged to use non-toxic and natural solutions to prevent their nails from harsh chemicals used in nail polishes. Consequently, companies including Karma Organic Spa, Essie, and ZOYA are offering nail polishes free from toxic chemicals including toluene, formaldehyde, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP). The usage of these chemicals could lead to serious health concerns including skin infections, nail brittleness, and cancer. The rising awareness among health-conscious consumers about the non-toxic and chemical-free offering has increased the demand for several organic nail care products.

Use of sweet almond oil in development of various cosmetic products is also gaining traction. Sweet almond oil helps in keeping skin and nails hydrated and can also provide protection against harmful UV radiation. Massaging nails and surrounding area with sweet almond oil also helps in thicken and strengthen nails, hence, massage oils with sweet almond oil as the main ingredient is also being developed by manufacturers.