NFC Chips Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global NFC Chips Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. NFC Chips report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as NFC Chips market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About NFC Chips:

NFC chips refer to the ICs in mobile devices, POS terminals, and retail products that store information and control transactions. NFC chips enable communication between NFC-enabled devices within a radius of 4 inches. These chips provide ease of transaction and data exchange between devices without the need to pair them. This has resulted in increased adoption of NFC chips across various segments. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom

Qualcomm

Samsung Semiconductors

ST Microelectrics

TI

Intel

Sony

Media Tek

Ams

Renesas

NFC Chips Market Types

Topaz 512 Chips

MIFARE

DESFire 4k

Others NFC Chips Market Applications:

Payment

Identification

Connected Homes

NFC Chips Market Applications:

This report focuses on the NFC Chips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Near field communication is a technology which is generally used in electronics devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets for short range of data exchange (up to 10cm or less). Near field communication (NFC) is an array of protocols produces a wireless interface which enables communication devices and electronic gadgets to establish radio communication with each other under proximity.