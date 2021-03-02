Pentaerythritol Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global “Pentaerythritol Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Pentaerythritol Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Pentaerythritol market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Pentaerythritol:

Pentaerythritol, white crystal or powder, flammable, susceptible to general organic acid ester, a large number of coatings for industrial production of alkyd resins, synthetic advanced lubricants, plasticizers, surfactants and pharmaceuticals, explosives and other raw materials.

Celanese Corp.

Ercros SA

Hubei Yihua Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Perstorp

Baoding Guoxiu Chemical Industry

Copenor

Henan Pengcheng Group

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries

Liyang Ruiyang Chemical

MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya

Shahid Rasouli

U-Jin Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Zarja Chemical

This report focuses on the Pentaerythritol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pentaerythritol production are mainly concentrated in China and Europe at present, the output of this two regions occupy global production more than 65.49%. Pentaerythritol production capacity increased with the increase of the downstream application.

In 2015, the global production of pentaerythritol over 580.55 (K MT); the growth margin is around 15.63% during this year.

China and EU are both major production and consumption region in pentaerythritol market. In 2015, China takes 36.21% in global consumption while EU takes 17.50%.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Pentaerythritol -95

Pentaerythritol -98

Others Market Segment by Application:

Alkyd Paints

Alkyd Inks

Alkyd Adhesives and Sealants