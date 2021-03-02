Compressor Blades Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Compressor Blades Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Compressor Blades report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Compressor Blades market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Compressor Blades:

The compressor is one of the main components in a gas turbine. It compresses the air and sends it to the combustion chamber where it is mixed with the gas. The gas generated by the explosion of the mixture is moved to the generator through the compressor blades to generate electricity.

Global Market, by Manufacturers:

GKN Aerospace

Blades Technology

Chromalloy

Rolls Royce

Safran

C*Blade

Hi-Tek Manufacturing

Pacific Sky

UTC Aerospace

TURBOCAM

Farinia Group

Stork

High-pressure Compressor Blades

Low-pressure Compressor Blades Compressor Blades Market Applications:

Energy

Civil Aircraft

Global Compressor Blades Application segment consists of Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft and Energy. Energy segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 47.7% in 2018. In 2018, the Energy segment was estimated to sale at 1537 K Unit which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Global Compressor Blades Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Compressor Blades in global market, especially in Europe, United States, Asia-Pacific and etc. Europe is the dominant market in the global Compressor Blades market in terms of value. The Europe Compressor Blades market was estimated to be valued at 106 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Compressor Blades is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 266.6 million US$ in 2024, from 233.6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.