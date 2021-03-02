Traction Chains Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Traction Chains Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Traction Chains report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Traction Chains market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14427114

About Traction Chains:

Traction Chains are nets made up of chains that fitted to the tires of vehicles to provide maximum traction when driving through snow and ice. Snow chains attach to the drive wheels of a vehicle or special systems deploy chains which swing under the tires automatically.

Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Pewag

Rud

Peerless

Nordic Traction Group

Trygg

Laclede Chain

Maggi Group

Bohu

Ottinger

Veriga Lesce

Hangzhou Feifei Chain

Gowin To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/14427114 Traction Chains Market Types

Metal Chain

Nonmetal Chain Traction Chains Market Applications:

Transport

Forests

Other Get a Sample Copy of the Traction Chains Market Report Traction Chains industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

Traction Chains are nets made up of chains that fitted to the tires of vehicles to provide maximum traction when driving through snow and ice. Snow chains attach to the drive wheels of a vehicle or special systems deploy chains which swing under the tires automatically.

The traction chains are classified into the metal chain and nonmetal chain according to the product material. As of 2018, metal chain segment dominates the market contributing more than 90% of the total market share, reach to 3053.7 K pairs, while nonmetal chain sold 303.5 K pairs annual. Traction chains are major applied for transport, forests and other industry, in 2018; demand for a transport occupied the largest market, with 76.7% share, and reach to 2574.7 K pairs.

The traction chains market is relative concentrated market; key players include Pewag, Rud, Peerless, Nordic Traction Group, Trygg, Laclede Chain, Maggi Group, Bohu, Ottinger, Veriga Lesce, Hangzhou Feifei Chain, Gowin; the revenue of top five manufacturers accounts over 60% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

The worldwide market for Traction Chains is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 335.1 million US$ in 2024, from 275.4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.