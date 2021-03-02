Categories
Marine Omega-3 Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Marine Omega-3

Global “Marine Omega-3 Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Marine Omega-3 Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Marine Omega-3 market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Marine Omega-3:

  • Marine Omega-3, also called Ï‰-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of Marine Omega-3 involved in human physiology are Î±-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body canâ€™t make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.

    Marine Omega-3 Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • DSM
  • BASF
  • EPAX
  • Golden Omega
  • TASA
  • Omega Protein
  • Croda
  • KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)
  • GC Rieber
  • Polaris
  • Auqi
  • Kinomega
  • Skuny
  • Xinzhou
  • Anti-Cancer
  • Sinomega
  • Orkla Health
  • LYSI
  • OLVEA Fish Oils
  • Hofseth BioCare
  • Nippon Suisan Kaisha
  • Bioprocess Algae
  • Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical
  • Maruha Nichiro Foods
  • Solutex

    Scope of Report:

  • Omega-3 mainly has three types involved in ALA, EPA and DHA. It is also extracted from fish oil and algae oil, etc. Omega-3 produced by algae has not been wildly used. This method has great potential.
  • Currently, omega-3 is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, South America and China. Europe was the largest consumption region holding 37.71% of global share, while China consumption takes only 9.05% of global omega-3 in 2017. Manufactures are limited by regional distribution of fish resources. This industry is mainly concentrated in areas which have rich aquatic resources.
  • In Europe, Norway is the biggest consumer country, of which the share is 25.77% of all Europe consumption. Asia-Pacific has huge market potential, especially China, the total consumption increases to 10.1 K MT in 2017 from 8.1 K MT in 2013 at a CAGR of 5.83%.
  • The market concentrate is rather dispersion, DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris are main manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 37.86% in 2017.
  • In the coming few years, global sales of omega-3 will continue to increase. In 2023, global sales may be 151.7 K MT. Omega-3 can be widely used in dietary supplements, fortified food and beverage, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, pet foods and other fields. With the development of economy, these industries will need more omega-3. So, omega-3 has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Marine Omega-3 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million USD in 2024, from 10500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Marine Omega-3 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Marine Animals Source Omega-3
  • Marine Plant Source Omega-3

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Dietary Supplements
  • Fortified Food and Beverage
  • Infant Formula
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Pet Foods
  • Others

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13813737

