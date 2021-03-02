Categories
Methanol Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Methanol

Global “Methanol Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Methanol Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Methanol market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Methanol:

  • Methanol is also known as wood alcohol with the formula CH3OH. Modern-day methanol production occurs in a catalytic industrial process directly from carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and dioxide and hydrogen. It is mainly used to produce formaldehyde, acetic acid, methyl chloride, methyl amine and dimethyl sulfate and other organic products.

    Methanol Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Methanax
  • Sabic
  • MHT
  • NPC
  • CNPC
  • Petronas
  • Kingboard
  • Datang International
  • Jiutai Energy
  • NINGXIA COAL
  • Huayi
  • Sinopec
  • Yuanxing Energy
  • Yunkuang Chemical
  • Guanghui Industry
  • OMC
  • Yulin Natural Gas
  • South Louisiana
  • Shenda Chemical
  • QFA
  • Lantian Pingmei
  • Atlantic Methanol
  • Brunei Methanol
  • Statoil
  • LyondellBasell
  • Togliatti Azot
  • Kaltim Methanol
  • Xinao Group
  • Lutianhua
  • Zhonghao Chemical
  • Changfeng
  • Yunkuang Yulin
  • Daqing Oil
  • Huating Chemical
  • Xianyang
  • Shenmu
  • Pucheng Clear
  • Linda Chemical
  • Baofeng
  • ZPC

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Methanol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • First, in recent years, with the rise in international crude oil prices, the demand of methanol is growing rapidly. Many Companies pay attention to the methanol as new energy. In chemical production, methanol can be used to produce formaldehyde, acetic acid, methyl chloride, methylamine, methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), dimethyl sulfate, dimethyl terephthalate (DMT), dimethyl ether, methyl acrylate, methyl methacrylate.
  • Second, China has abundant coal resources, coal chemical industry. With the steady development of formaldehyde, acetic acid and other traditional downstream industries, China’s methanol demand continues to improve. Giant manufactures are mainly concentrated in China, the output of this region occupy global production more than 50%. With the raw material changes, the global methanol average price is in the increase trend. The global methanol production shows an increasing trend.
  • Third, China to import large quantities of methanol situation will not soon be reversed. Therefore, methanol in the procurement process, we should pay attention to analyze market factors at the time, not to keep high inventories.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • ICI Low Pressure Method
  • Lurgi Low Pressure Method

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Formaldehyde
  • Methyl Ether
  • Acetic Acid
  • Olefin
  • MTBE
  • MTBE
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Methanol product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Methanol, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Methanol in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Methanol competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Methanol breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Methanol market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Methanol sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

