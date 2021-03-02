Methanol Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “Methanol Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Methanol Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Methanol market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Methanol:

Methanol is also known as wood alcohol with the formula CH3OH. Modern-day methanol production occurs in a catalytic industrial process directly from carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and dioxide and hydrogen. It is mainly used to produce formaldehyde, acetic acid, methyl chloride, methyl amine and dimethyl sulfate and other organic products.

This report focuses on the Methanol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First, in recent years, with the rise in international crude oil prices, the demand of methanol is growing rapidly. Many Companies pay attention to the methanol as new energy. In chemical production, methanol can be used to produce formaldehyde, acetic acid, methyl chloride, methylamine, methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), dimethyl sulfate, dimethyl terephthalate (DMT), dimethyl ether, methyl acrylate, methyl methacrylate.

Second, China has abundant coal resources, coal chemical industry. With the steady development of formaldehyde, acetic acid and other traditional downstream industries, China’s methanol demand continues to improve. Giant manufactures are mainly concentrated in China, the output of this region occupy global production more than 50%. With the raw material changes, the global methanol average price is in the increase trend. The global methanol production shows an increasing trend.

Third, China to import large quantities of methanol situation will not soon be reversed. Therefore, methanol in the procurement process, we should pay attention to analyze market factors at the time, not to keep high inventories.

