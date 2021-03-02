Automotive Washer Pumps Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global Automotive Washer Pumps Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Automotive Washer Pumps report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Automotive Washer Pumps market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Automotive washer pumps are used in almost every passenger and commercial vehicle. They provide clear visibility to the driver by cleaning the windshield and headlamp glasses. The high pressure needed to clean the dust or dirt from the glass Is the generated washer. A typical automotive washer pump has a cylindrical structure with a port for connecting hoses. The splash fluid flows through it to reach the nozzle. An inlet port, which is connected to the fluid reservoir, supplies the cleaning fluid to The pump. Almost every automotive washer pump is powered by an electric motor, which is plugged into it individually and gives an output of either 12V or 24V. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Continental

Genuine

Federal Mogul

Johnson Electric

ASMO

Trico

HELLA

Bilstein

ACDelco

Standard Motor Products

Doga

Mono Pump

Dual Pump Automotive Washer Pumps Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

The global average price of Automotive Washer Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 7.85 USD/Unit in 2013 to 7.42 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Washer Pumps includes Mono-Pump and Dual-pump. Mono-Pump represent about 97% market share in 2017, and the growth rate of dual-pump is faster.

China is the largest supplier of Automotive Washer Pumps, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Washer Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2017.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Washer Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 920 million USD in 2024, from 790 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.