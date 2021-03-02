Reverse Transcriptase Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Categories
Global Reverse Transcriptase Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Reverse Transcriptase report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions.

  • Normally, DNA is transcribed, or copied, to RNA and then translated to protein. Reverse transcriptase copies RNA back to DNA. Think of it as a car moving down a one-way street. Normally traffic only moves in one direction. But then, someone from out of town is driving the opposite way! Reverse transcriptase drives the opposite way in molecular processes in cells, converting RNA back to DNA.Although it is very different from the normal process, reverse transcriptase is an important enzyme. It is needed for function in viruses, eukaryotes and prokaryotes. Reverse transcriptase enzymes in cells are involved in genetic diversity and in the process of aging in eukaryotic cells. In viruses, reverse transcriptase allows the virus to insert its DNA to the host cell’s DNA, forcing the cell to make more viruses. This is good for the virus but bad for the host.

  • Thermo Fisher
  • Promega
  • Roche
  • Agilent
  • Takara Bio
  • Qiagen
  • Bio-Rad
  • Fapon Biotech
  • Toyobo
  • Vazyme
  • New England Biolabs

    Reverse Transcriptase Market Types

  • MMLV Reverse Transcriptase
  • AMV Reverse Transcriptase

    Reverse Transcriptase Market Applications:

  • PCR
  • Sequencing
  • Cloning

    Reverse Transcriptase industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Reverse Transcriptase in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • In the last several years, global market of Reverse Transcriptase developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 4.6 %. In 2016, global revenue of Reverse Transcriptase is nearly 260 million USD; the actual production is about 570 liter.
  • The classification of Reverse Transcriptase includes MMLV Reverse Transcriptase and AMV Reverse Transcriptase; Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus (MMLV) Reverse Transcriptase is an RNA-directed DNA polymerase. This enzyme can synthesize a complementary DNA strand initiating from a primer using either RNA (cDNA synthesis) or single-stranded DNA as a template. And the sales proportion of MMLV Reverse Transcriptase in 2016 is about 80.9%.
  • Reverse Transcriptase can be used for PCR, Sequencing and Cloning, PCR was the largest application segment in 2016, and the proportion is about 59.4%. The application used in cloning with the fastest growth rate.
  • The worldwide market for Reverse Transcriptase is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 330 million USD in 2023, from 270 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.

    Global Reverse Transcriptase Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Reverse Transcriptase market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Reverse Transcriptase?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Reverse Transcriptase market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Reverse Transcriptase?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Reverse Transcriptase market?

    Table of Contents of Reverse Transcriptase Market:

