Global Dental Handpiece Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

The dental handpiece is an instrument that uses air or electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. Often, Handpiece are organized by speed range (high speed or low speed) which determines the applications that are suitable. Typical high speed applications include cutting tooth structure and finishing restorations while low speed Handpiece have a range of applications including endodontics, implantology, caries removal and prophylaxis. Air-driven high speed, Handpiece typically does not exceed 400,000 rpms, while air-driven low speed Handpiece typically operates under 40,000 rpms. Electric Handpiece offer the advantage of more torque, which can translate to smooth, consistent cutting ability across a wide range of speeds. Dental Handpiece Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

NSK

Morita

A-Dec

W&H.

Bien-Air

SciCan

DentlEZ

NOUVAG

Dentatus

Being Foshan Medical Equipment

Scope of Report:

The classification of Dental Handpiece includes Air-driven Handpiece, Electric Handpiece and Hybrid Air-electric Handpiece, the proportion of Air-driven Handpiece in 2016 is about 66.66%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dental Handpiece is widely used in hospital and dental clinic. The most proportion of Dental Handpiece is in dental clinic, and the proportion in 2016 is 69.06%. The trend of dental clinic is increasing.

Market competition is not intense. Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, NSK, Morita, A-Dec, W&H, Bien-Air, SciCan, DentlEZ etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers in the industry.

The worldwide market for Dental Handpiece is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million USD in 2024, from 1290 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dental Handpiece in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Types:

Air-driven Handpiece

Electric Handpiece

Hybrid Air-electric Handpiece Market Segment by Application:

Hospital