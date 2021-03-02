Rubber Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Categories
Rubber Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024

Rubber

Global “Rubber Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Rubber Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Rubber market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Rubber:

  • Natural rubber, also called India rubber or caoutchouc, as initially produced, consists of polymers of the organic compound isoprene, with minor impurities of other organic compounds plus water. Natural rubber is the prototype of all elastomers. The rubber is collected from the latex in a series of steps involving preservation, concentration, coagulation, dewatering, drying, cleaning, and blending. Because of its natural derivation, it is sold in a variety of grades based on purity (color and presence of extraneous matter), viscosity, viscosity stability, oxidation resistance, and rate of cure.

    Rubber Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Von Bundit
  • Sri Trang Agro-Industry
  • Southland Holding
  • Thai Hua Rubber
  • Vietnam Rubber Group
  • Tradewinds Plantation Berhad
  • Tong Thai Rubber Group
  • Thai Rubber Latex Corporation
  • Ravasco
  • Halcyon Agri
  • Feltex
  • Unitex Rubber
  • Indolatex Jaya Abadi
  • Kurian Abraham
  • Hevea-Tec
  • KLPK
  • Bakrie Sumatera Plantations
  • Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
  • C.W. Mackie
  • Enghuat Industries
  • Basil Rubber Factory
  • Edathala Polymers
  • Kavanar Latex
  • Paesukchuen Rubber
  • Ba Phuc Rubber
  • Sinochem International Corporation
  • Indonesia Hainan Rubber Industry Group
  • Yunnan State Farms Group
  • Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group
  • Yunnan Gaoshen Rubber

    Scope of Report:

  • First, for industry structure analysis, the natural rubber industry is comparatively fragmented by manufacturers, but, it is concentrated by regions. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Regionally, Thailand is the biggest production area of natural rubber, about 30.41% production market share of the global production in 2016, also the leader in the whole natural rubber industry. Then Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, China and Indian are the main production regions in turn.
  • Second, for production, the global production of natural rubber has reached 13030.2 K MT by the end of year 2016, with annual growth rate around 2-3% during the past years.
  • Third, for the market, the global natural rubber market is worth over $26.6 Billion in 2016, according to our survey. The application can be classified based on end users, which are automotive, medical industrial use, consumer goods. Automotive use has been in traditional ways, about 65.74% of the all application, while consumer goods application is more diversified. Generally, the growth in medical use would keep increasing in the following years, as the surging demand in both developed and developing areas.
  • Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of natural rubber producers is downstream market demand. Generally, demands in developed countries are moderate, while demands in developing areas are in fast growth. China is the largest consumption region of natural rubber, reaching 3530 K MT in 2016, followed by Europe and USA.
  • Fifth, for trade analysis, the import and export business of natural rubber is frequent, with Thailand and Indonesia the leading exporter. The import business in China is frequent, and local demand of high end products cannot be met with the production. But overcapacity is increasing year by year,
  • Sixth, for forecast, the global natural rubber industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~3%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe this industry now is over capacity, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • This is the end of natural rubber report.
  • This report focuses on the Rubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Natural Rubber
  • Synthetic Rubber

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Automotive
  • Medical
  • Industrial
  • Consumer Goods

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Rubber product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rubber, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rubber in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Rubber competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Rubber breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Rubber market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rubber sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Rubber Market:

