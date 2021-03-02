Lepidolite Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Lepidolite Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Lepidolite report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Lepidolite market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Lepidolite:

Lepidolite is a lilac-gray or rose-colored member of the mica group of minerals with formula K(Li,Al,Rb)2(Al,Si)4O10(F,OH)2. It is the most abundant lithium-bearing mineral and is a secondary source of this metal. It is a phyllosilicate mineral and a member of the polylithionite-trilithionite series.

It is associated with other lithium-bearing minerals like spodumene in pegmatite bodies. It is one of the major sources of the rare alkali metals rubidium and caesium. In 1861, Robert Bunsen and Gustav Kirchhoff extracted 150 kg (330 lb) of lepidolite and yielded a few grams of rubidium salts for analysis, and therefore discovered the new element rubidium.

It occurs in granite pegmatites, in some high-temperature quartz veins, greisens and granites. Associated minerals include quartz, feldspar, spodumene, amblygonite, tourmaline, columbite, cassiterite, topaz and beryl. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd.

Lepidolite industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

China is the largest consumption country, and also is the largest production base for lithium carbonate by Lepidolite. China Lepidolite is mainly located in Jiang Xi province. Due to the development of new energy vehicles, the market demand for lithium in China is very large. But because of the production process and the problem of waste generated, Lepidolite just occupied very small market share.

The worldwide market for Lepidolite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 30.0% over the next five years, will reach 13 million USD in 2024, from 3 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.