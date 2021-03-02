Flight Simulator Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global “Flight Simulator Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Flight Simulator Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Flight Simulator market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Flight Simulator:

A flight simulator is a device that artificially re-creates aircraft flight and the environment in which it flies, for pilot training, design, or other purposes. It includes replicating the equations that govern how aircraft fly, how they react to applications of flight controls, the effects of other aircraft systems, and how the aircraft reacts to external factors such as air density, turbulence, wind shear, cloud, precipitation, etc. Flight Simulator Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

CAE

L3 Technologies

FlightSafety International

Thales

Rockwell Collins

Boeing

Textron Scope of Report:

Flight simulators are now extensively used in the aviation industry for design and development and the training of air crew for both civil and military aircraft. In the coming years there is forecasted to be stable demand scale for flight simulator worldwide, especially in emerging market such as China and India, which is expected to drive the industry development of flight simulator. It is forecasted that the global market of flight simulator will reach as high as 4099 Million USD by the end of 2022.

Globally, the flight simulator industry market is quite concentrated as the manufacturing technology of flight simulator is super complex and is related to lots of hardware and software technology. Several enterprises, like CAE, L3 Technologies and FlightSafety International are well-known for the technology status of their flight simulator and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 80% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global flight simulator industry because of their market share and technology status.

The worldwide market for Flight Simulator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 4170 million USD in 2024, from 3480 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Flight Simulator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Types:

FFS (Full Flight Simulator)

FTD (Flight Training Devices)

Other Types (FBS/FMS) Market Segment by Application:

Military Application