Bottled Water Processing Market Size, Analysis, Segmentation, Recent Developments and Top Players Forecast To 2027

The global bottled water processing market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Bottled Water Processing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filter, Bottle Washer, Filler & Capper, Blow Molder, and Others), By Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultrafiltration (UF), Microfiltration (MF), Chlorination, and Others), By Application (Still Water, Sparkling Water, and Flavored Water) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other bottled water processing market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of companies profiled in the Bottled Water Processing Market report:

Nestlé (Vevey, Switzerland)

PepsiCo (New York, United States)

Coca-Cola (Georgia, United States)

Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation) (New York, United States)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (Minnesota, United States)

The Dow Chemical Company (Michigan, United States)

Velocity Equipment Solutions (New Castle, Pennsylvania)

Liquid Packaging Solutions, Inc. (La Porte, Indiana)

SUEZ (‎Paris, France‎)

Danone (‎Paris, France‎)

Norland International Inc. (Nebraska, United States)

Axeon Water Technologies. (Temecula, United States)

Koch Membrane Systems Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Inline Filling Systems Inc. (Venice, Florida)

Lenntech B.V. (Zuid-Holland, The Netherlands)

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing Bottled Water Processing Market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale manufacturers in this region will emerge in favor of market growth. The increasing population in several countries across this region, coupled with the increasing incidence of water borne diseases in countries such as India and China will emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 50.98 billion and this value is projected to rise at considerable pace in the coming years. The rising investments in water processing plants will also contribute to the growth of the regional market.

Regional Analysis for Bottled Water Processing Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Bottled Water Processing Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Bottled Water Processing Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Bottled Water Processing Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

