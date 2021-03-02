DC Powered Servers Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2027 | Top Players- Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, Lenovo, Vertiv, Perle

This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report.

The global DC powered servers market has made unprecedented gains, as enterprises seek to revolutionize operational workflow by incorporating efficient data storage and power consumption alternatives. Spurred by heightened adoption of colocation services and software-defined data centers, key providers are incorporating a slew of innovative solution offerings, thereby widening growth scope for the upcoming future.

Burgeoning demand for lighting fast connectivity has prompted adoption of 5G networks by prominent organizations. While presently operating on a low-spectrum range, maturing technologies and infrastructure are paving way for its escalation across key application areas. This growing adoption is expected to generate fresh revenue ecosystems for DC powered servers.

Competitive Landscape: DC Powered Servers Market: Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Corporation, Lenovo, Vertiv, Perle, ABMX Servers, Island Computers US Corp., Cepoint Networks LLC.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘DC Powered Servers Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global DC powered servers market is segmented on the basis of type, power rating, application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as dc-powered rackmount servers, dc-powered tower servers, dc-powered blade servers. On the basis of power rating, market is segmented as 12v dc power, 24v dc power, 48v dc power. On the basis of application, market is segmented as telecom, data centers, IT enterprises, government, energy and utilities, others

In Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions, the report has analyzed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

