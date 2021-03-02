Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market 2026 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The global “Intraocular Lens (IOL) Industry” is projected to reach USD 5,318.8 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 3,159.3 million in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type [Monofocal Intraocular Lens and Premium Intraocular Lens (Multifocal Intraocular Lens, Toric Intraocular Lens, and Others)], By Material [Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) and Foldable (Hydrophobic Acrylic, Hydrophilic Acrylic, and Silicone & Collamer)], By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the market is set to gain impetus from the rising number of NGOs offering free cataract surgeries and eye examinations.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/intraocular-lens-market-101220

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

For more information visit :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/intraocular-lens-market-101220

Rising Government Initiatives to Eliminate Cataract Will Boost Growth

The incidence of cataracts is rising at a rapid rate nowadays. It is, in turn, causing huge health as well as an economic burden in several countries. Therefore, the governments of these countries are launching various initiatives to eliminate cataracts. One such global initiative is called ‘Vision 2020’. It was put forward by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) to remove the major causes of avoidable blindness from the world. Additionally, the governments are conducting eye checkup camps and launching favorable reimbursement policies to achieve their target of Vision 2020. It is expected to augment the intraocular lens market growth during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth information about the intraocular lens market trends, growth drivers, hindrances, opportunities, and challenges.

Segmentation of the market in terms of type, material, end user, and geography.

Extensive analysis of the competitive landscape, such as new product launches, contracts, agreements, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions.

Monofocal IOL Segment to Lead Stoked by Favorable Government Reimbursement Policies

By type, the market is grouped into premium intraocular lens and monofocal intraocular lens. Amongst these, the monofocal intraocular lens is expected to lead by gaining the maximum IOL market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising number of favorable government reimbursement policies as well as cost-effective nature.

The premium intraocular lens segment, on the other hand, consists of sub-segments, namely, toric intraocular lens, multifocal intraocular lens, and others. This segment has less penetration as compared to monofocal IOLs. This mainly occurs as multiple government-aided insurance policies do not cover the cost of premium intraocular lens. Thus, the patient has to pay for the same from their expenses. However, this segment is anticipated to showcase growth during the forecast period owing to the rising preference for toric lenses and their possession of numerous benefits.

North America to Dominate: Increasing Technological Advancements Will Favor Growth

The market is geographically segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Out of these, North America had generated USD 892.9 million IOL market value in 2018. It is set to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. It is likely to occur because of the increasing number of new product launches as well as the ongoing technological advancements, such as the Extended Depth of Focus (EDoF) and custom cataract lens.

Europe is expected to expand at a fast pace owing to the growing preference for toric lenses, rising adoption of femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery, and an increasing number of cataract surgery. Besides, various industry giants are present in this region. It would also contribute to the market growth.

Lastly, Asia Pacific is projected to experience high growth backed by strong government support and a rising number of cataract surgery. Apart from that, increasing prevalence of cataract and diabetes would propel the market in this region. The National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCB&VI) declared that from the period of 2016 to 2017, over 6.4 million surgeries were performed in India. In emerging countries, such as Japan, China, and India, the occurrence of a high volume of cataract operations would fuel intraocular lens market growth.

Quick Buy – Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101220

Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches Tecnis Toric II

December 2019: Johnson & Johnson Vision announced the launch of its one-piece intraocular lens (IOL) named Tecnis Toric II after bagging FDA approval. It will be used to treat astigmatism in patients affected by cataracts. It is the company’s first approved product in the Tecnis Toric II platform. It also provides more friction and surface texture on IOL haptics. It is specially designed to offer visual improvement for various lifestyles and visual conditions.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned organizations operating in the intraocular lens market. They are as follows:

Alcon

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

HOYA Corporation

STAAR SURGICAL

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Oculentis

Hanita Lenses

SIFI S.p.A

Biotech

Other key market players

Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Segmentation :

By Type

Monofocal Intraocular Lens

Premium Intraocular Lens

o Multifocal Intraocular Lens

o Toric Intraocular Lens

o Others

By Material

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Foldable

o Hydrophobic Acrylic

o Hydrophilic Acrylic

o Silicone & Collamer

By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/intraocular-lens-market-101220

Table Of Content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-bike Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global E-bike Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global E-bike Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global E-bike Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 E-bike Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 E-bike Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global E-bike Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global E-bike Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global E-bike Sales and Market Share by Regions (2020-2019)

4.1.2 Global E-bike Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2020-2019)

4.2 North America E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4.3 Europe E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4.5 South America E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

5 North America E-bike by Country

5.1 North America E-bike Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America E-bike Sales and Market Share by Country (2020-2019)

5.1.2 North America E-bike Revenue and Market Share by Country (2020-2019)

5.2 United States E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

5.3 Canada E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

5.4 Mexico E-bike Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

Toc Continue…

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights :

Bone Void Fillers Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports :

Cardiac Biomarkers Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Veterinary Clostridium Vaccine Market 2021 Global Market Research report covers a detailed study of the Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2026.

Veterinary Radiography Systems Market 2021 Global Market Research report covers a detailed study of the Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2026.

Keratometers Market 2021 Global Market Research report covers a detailed study of the Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2026.

Handheld Ultrasound Market 2021 Global Market Research report covers a detailed study of the Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2026.

Needle-free Drug Delivery Technology Market 2021 Global Market Research report covers a detailed study of the Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2026.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Industry 2021 Global Market Research report covers a detailed study of the Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2026.

Specialty Enzymes Market Industry 2021 Global Market Research report covers a detailed study of the Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2026.

Medical Tourism Market 2021 Global Market Research report covers a detailed study of the Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2026.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market 2021 Global Market Research report covers a detailed study of the Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2026.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/