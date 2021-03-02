Surgical Stapling Devices Market 2026 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to contribute positively to the surgical stapling devices market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Surgical Stapling Devices Industry “,Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Powered, Manual), By Type (Disposable, Re-usable), By Application (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, General Surgery, Others), By Surgery Type (Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery), By End-user (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The global surgical stapling devices market size was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 3.81 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019-2026.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The report covers:

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Surgical Stapling Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

3M

Smith & Nephew

Braun Melsungen AG

Purple Surgical

Intuitive Surgical

AesDex, LLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Conmed Corporation

As per the report of Surgical Stapling Devices Market, the increasing number of surgical procedures and types of incisions performed will benefit the market during the forecast period. According to the data published by OECD, estimated 200,000 cesarean section procedures were carried out in the year 2017 in UK. Furthermore, the increasing number of bariatric surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the market. In addition, the rising adoption of surgical staplers owing to the advantages the surgical staples offer compared with the traditional suturing and stitching methods will create growth opportunities for the surgical stapling devices market.

Increasing cases of Cancer Will Facilitate Growth

The increasing cases of radical mastectomy and rising number of surgical procedures will aid the market. According to OECD statistics, an estimated 17,000 mastectomy in-patient cases were recorded in U.S for 2017. The rising number of visits to ambulatory surgical centers and growing incidence of chronic disease such as cancer will boost the market growth. The surge in laparoscopic procedures owing to the its advantages such as smaller incision, lesser hospital stays and lower cost associated with the procedure will augment the growth of the market.

According to the statistical analysis by Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, and estimated 100,500 laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgeries were performed in ambulatory surgical centers in U.S for the year 2014. In addition, the increasing awareness regarding surgical staplers is expected to stimulate growth of the surgical stapling devices market.

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Surgical Stapling Devices Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Surgical Stapling Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

