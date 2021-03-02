Spirometer Market 2026 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The global “Spirometer Industry” is expected to showcase an exponential growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing focus on technological advancement in spirometer owing to the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases globally. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Spirometer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Devices, Software, Accessories & Consumables), By Type (Volume Measurement and Peak Flow Meters), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Asthma, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Settings, Physician/Primary Care Offices or Clinics, and Other Facilities), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” observes that the market stood at USD 504.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 716.8 million by 2027.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborations that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/spirometers-market-100486

COVID-19 Leads to Disruption in Supply Chain of Medical Devices

The global pandemic has led to the unavailability of locally sourced raw materials and parts across the globe. This has largely impacted the supply of medical devices, especially from the distributors in China. In addition to this, the shutting down of several Pulmonary Functions Tests (PFTs) labs, and testing centers, among others in the affected areas are expected to impact the number of patients opting for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment. This is expected to hinder growth to some extent. However, safety guidelines issued by international healthcare organizations such as the American Thoracic Society to follow amid the COVID-19 are expected to increase the test volume measurement and the demand for spirometer in the near future.

A spirometer is a type of apparatus that is used to measure the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the lungs. It is used to diagnose COPD, asthma, and other respiratory conditions that affect breathing in patients. Additionally, it is used to periodically monitor the patient’s lung condition and check whether the treatment for his chronic lung condition is aiding in to breathe better.

DRIVING FACTORS

Technological Advancement in Products to Surge Demand

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is propelling the demand for advanced spirometer across the globe. Lung function tests are vital to evaluate the proper functioning of the lungs and the increasing technological advancements are enabling the companies to invest in the development of advanced diagnostic tools. Moreover, favorable government support is driving the start-ups to develop innovative spirometer devices. This is expected to bode well for the growth of the global spirometry market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NuvoAir’s connected spirometry device for sale across the country. The portable device provides accurate indications of the prevalence of cystic fibrosis, asthma, and COPD in the patient.

SEGMENTATION

Volume Measurement Segment to Remain at the Forefront Backed by Increasing Application for Diagnostic

The volume measurement segment, based on type, is expected to remain dominant owing to the increasing demand for volume measurement tests to detect respiratory diseases.

Global Spirometer Market Segmentation :

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Devices

Software

Consumables & Accessories

By Type

Volume Measurement

Peak Flow Meters

By Application

COPD

Asthma

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Physician/Primary Care Offices or Clinics

Other Facilities

By Geography

North America By Product Type By Type By Application By End User By Country



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Presence of Established Players to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, the market in North America is expected to dominate and hold the largest global spirometry market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The North America market was valued at 252.6 million in 2019. This is attributable to the presence of established players that are focusing on developing advanced spirometer in countries such as the U.S. in the region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase an exponential growth backed by the increasing number of companies entering the untapped Asian countries that presents lucrative business opportunities between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launches by Major Companies to Consolidate Their Market Positions

The market comprises of several major companies that are striving to maintain their stronghold by introducing advanced spirometer and expand their product portfolios. Additionally, the other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration to maintain their presence and gain a competitive edge over their rivals. This is further expected to bode well for the growth of the global spirometer market in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

August 2020 – Queset Medical, Inc., a leading distributor of supplies for testing devices, announced the launch of its PFT Anti-Viral Filters range that complies for the guidance for spirometer testing during the novel coronavirus.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

ndd Medizintechnik AG (Zurich, Switzerland)

COSMED srl (Rome, Italy)

MGC Diagnostics Corporation (Minnesota, U.S)

Morgan Scientific (Massachusetts, U.S)

Chest M.I., Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

VYAIRE (Illinois, U.S)

Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH (Niederlauer, Germany)

Medical International Research (MIR) (Rome, Italy)

Other Players

Secondary Data Sources That We Refer To:

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

Secondary Research Is Conducted To Derive The Following Information:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.

