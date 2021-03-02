Biomaterials Market 2026 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The global “Biomaterials Industry” is set to gain impetus from the increasing usage of a wide variety of biomaterials because of their clinical efficiencies. They also provide several benefits in wound healing applications. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Biomaterials Market “ and Industry Analysis, By Material (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers, and Natural Biomaterials), By Application (Cardiovascular, Dental, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The report further mentions that the biomaterials market size was USD 110.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 245.6 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2020–2027.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The report covers:

Global Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Biomaterials Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Invibio Ltd

Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes Companies

DSM Biomedical, Inc.

Corbion NV

Other Players

Rising Usage of Natural & Synthetic Biomaterials for Cardiac Repair to Aid Growth

Cardiovascular diseases are considered to be one of the major causes of death worldwide. Even though there are multiple pharmacological and surgical interventions that can be applied to enhance the quality of life of the patients affected by such diseases, less-invasive and cost-effective procedures are always more preferable. Both synthetic and natural biomaterials showcase high potential in cardiac regeneration and repair. Nowadays injectable biomaterials are used the most as they preserve cardiac functions, increase angiogenesis, and reduce left ventricular dilatation. However, there are numerous strict regulatory and clinical processes that the biomaterial-based devices have to go through to ensure their quality and efficacy. It may hamper the implantable biomaterials market growth.

Metallic Biomaterials Segment to Lead Backed by Usage in Several Medical Applications

In terms of material, the metallic biomaterials segment held 30.1% biomaterials market share in 2019 and is likely to lead throughout the forthcoming period. They are specially developed to deliver internal support to biological tissues. They are mainly used for orthopedic fixations, stents, dental implants, and joint replacements. In addition to that, they possess various mechanical properties, such as swiftness. These make them best suited for load-bearing implants.

