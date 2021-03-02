IoT in Healthcare Market to Exhibit Steadfast Expansion by 2025 By Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Siemen Healthcare GmbH, Proteus Digital Health And Others

IoT in Healthcare Market research added by the insight partners, offers a comprehensive analysis of growth trends prevailing in the global business domain. This report also provides definitive data concerning market, size, commercialization aspects and revenue forecast of the IoT in Healthcare industry. In addition, the study explicitly highlights the competitive status of key players within the projection timeline while focusing on their portfolio and regional expansion endeavours.

This report on IoT in Healthcare Market delivers an in-depth analysis that also comprises an elaborate assessment of this business. Also, segments of the IoT in Healthcare Market have been evidently elucidated in this study, in addition to a basic overview pertaining to the market’s current status as well as size, with respect to the profit and volume parameters. The study is ubiquitous of the major insights related to the regional spectrum of this vertical as well as the companies that have effectively gained a commendable status in the IoT in Healthcare Market.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global IoT in Healthcare market accounted for US$ 20.2 Bn in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 135.9 Bn in 2025.

Market Insights

Wearable healthcare devices to boost the IoT in Healthcare market

IoT has a significant role to play in monitoring the health and safety of individual. Numerous pioneering wearable technologies have been developed in recent years that intent to revolutionize healthcare industry. Integration of IoT and wearable devices such as smart watch or health bands help to empower and educate patients to take control of their health and in turn boost the growth of IoT in Healthcare market. Some wearable devices also send data related to functioning of organs and disease markers to the physicians and helping in monitoring and diagnosing disease. Other wearable or portable health monitoring devices such as blood glucose level monitor helps diabetes patients in monitoring blood glucose levels, track food intake and deliver insulin and transmit the related data to their physicians. The number of health benefits of wearable devices and integration of IoT is further expected to result in reducing the overall treatment time and ease doctor patient interactions. Hence, wearable healthcare devices are expected to fuel the growth of IoT in Healthcare market in the coming years.

Adoption of connected medical devices fuelling the growth of IoT in Healthcare market

The adoption of IoT in Healthcare solution is witnessing a high growth and increasing need for integration and connectivity tools in escalating operations of healthcare organizations are the factors driving the growth of IoT in Healthcare market. The constantly decreasing costs of sensors embedded in these devices have resulted in falling prices of connected devices and hence, the adoption of connected medical devices have further increased. These devices connected to the internet and enable the healthcare professionals to get real-time information regarding patients’ health and helps in efficient monitoring. Furthermore, these devices send alerts to the nearby hospital in case of any emergency. Also, connected medical devices save lengthy communicating process between patients and healthcare providers. The valuable data recorded in the cloud through these devices helps in better diagnosis and analysis thereby, improving patients’ care. This trend is expected to further increase the growth of IoT in Healthcare market.

Key Competitors In Market are

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Siemen Healthcare GmbH

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

IBM Watson Health

General Electric Healthcare

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Life, Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

Verily Life Sciences LLC (Alphabet-Google)

Strategic Insights

Market initiative was observed as the most adopted strategy in global IoT in Healthcare market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in IoT in Healthcare market landscape are listed below-

2016: The Office of the National Coordinator for IT (ONC) released Interoperability Standards Advisory (ISA) for the year 2017. This will enable patients’ to easily access their health data. This is an update to the ISA released in 2016.

2016: European Institute of Innovation and Technology for Health (EIT Health) funded a new research project in which Florida Atlantic University, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Universit�tsklinikum Erlangen along with other European partners will work together to develop a hybrid device for quicker diagnosis and treatment of strokes.

2016: IBM Watson Health partnered with Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation with an aim to enable Finland to utilize Watson cognitive computing to facilitate doctors enhance the health of Finland’s citizens, and support and develop the Finnish innovation and business ecosystem in the fields of health and well-being.

Market segmentation:

IoT in Healthcare Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution (Medical systems & Devices and Software Solutions & Tools), Services (Professional Services & Integration Services) Application (Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Fitness & Wellness Measurement, Clinical Workflow Management and Others) and End-user (Patients & Individuals, Diagnostic & Research and Labs, Hospitals & Healthcare Institutes and Government Authority)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Questions Answered

• How big will the market for IoT in Healthcare be in 2027?

• What is the current CAGR of the IoT in Healthcare Market?

• Which product is expected to have the highest market growth?

• Which application should be used to win a large part of the market for IoT in Healthcare ?

• Which region is likely to offer the most opportunities on the IoT in Healthcare Market?

• Will the market competition change in the forecast period?

• Who are the main players currently active in the global IoT in Healthcare Market?

• How will the market situation change within the coming years?

• What are the usual commercial tactics for players?

• What is the growth perspective of the global IoT in Healthcare Market?

Answering these types of questions can be very useful for gamers to clear up their doubts as they implement their strategies to grow in the global IoT in Healthcare Market. The report provides a transparent picture of the actual situation in the global IoT in Healthcare Market so that companies can work more effectively. It can be tailored to the needs of readers to better understand the global market for IoT in Healthcare.

