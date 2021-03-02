Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market 2026 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players

The global “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Industry “, size is projected to reach USD 10.88 billion by the end of 2027. The presence of several large scale companies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Instruments, and Consumables & Reagents), Technology (Next Generation Sequencing, Microarray, PCR, and Rolling Circular Amplification), End User (Hospitals, and Clinical Laboratories) Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 2.95 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) are used to analyze cell-free fetal DNA that detects whether the fetus will be born with certain genetic abnormalities. This process analyzes small fragments of a DNA that circulate in the blood of a pregnant woman. NIPT is described as non-invasive as only the blood of the pregnant woman is studied and it possesses no risk to the fetus. The massive investments in the development of efficient NIPT tools will bode well for the growth of the overall NIPT market in the foreseeable future. The presence of several large scale companies operating in several countries across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future. The reducing costs of genetic testing will bode well for the growth of the NIPT market in the coming years.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Covid-19 Pandemic to Have a Minimal Impact on NIPT Manufacturers

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on several industries across the world. The efforts taken to curb the spread of the disease have had a damaging impact on several industries across the world. The rapidly rising cases of coronavirus across the world have urged healthcare professionals to focus on tools associated with the treatment of the disease and deviated attention from other concepts such as NIPT. As a result, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a minimal impact on the non-invasive prenatal market in the past few months.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions will have a Huge Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company collaborations has made the highest impact on market growth. In March 2019, Natera announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with QIAGEN. Through this collaboration, the company will look to develop a breakthrough cell-free DNA assays. The companies will look to capitalize on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System. Such collaborations are aimed at advancing in the NIPT sector and companies will look to maximize the use of technologically advanced concepts. Natera’s collaboration with QIAGEN is among the major company collaborations of recent times that have had a major say on the growth of the overall market.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Diagnostic Centres to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing penetration of non-invasive prenatal testing will bode well for the growth of the regional market. The increasing incidence of down syndrome among babies, especially in the United States will have a massive impact on the growth of the regional market. The increasing investments in the research and development of efficient NIPT by large scale companies in this region will emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 1.52 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

YOURGENE HEALTH (U.K.)

Natera (U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Laboratory Corporation of America (U.S.)

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH (Germany)

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation :

By Product

Consumables & Reagents

Instruments

By Technology

NGS

Microarray

PCR

Rolling Circular Amplification

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

By Geography

North America By Product By Technology By End User By Country



DRIVING FACTORS

Increase in the Prevalence of Chromosomal Abnormalities to Augment the Demand for NIPT

Recently, the maternal age at childbearing has shifted because of a wide range of social and economic factors. According to a report published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in England, the average age of mothers in 2017 increased to 30.5 years, from 30.4 years in 2016. This has resulted in an increase in the prevalence of down syndrome and other genetic complications in newborns.

According to a report published by EUROCAT – Surveillance of Congenital Anomalies in Europe: epidemiology of Down syndrome in 2019, it was estimated in Europe annually approximately 104,000 babies were born with congenital anomalies, of which 8,320 babies were suffering from Down Syndrome. This has led to the early screening of pregnant women through prenatal tests including non-invasive ones.

