Pleated Filters Market Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact, New Technological Advancements And Geographical Forecast Till 2026

The global pleated filters market is set to gain momentum from their increasing preference in households as they are very effective against allergies and asthma. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Pleated Filters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Commercial Buildings, Industrial, Hospitality, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Institutional, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that pleated filters are capable of collecting more dust and have extended life spans.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the economy worldwide. Numerous industries have shut down their manufacturing facilities because of disruptions in supply chains and shortage of laborers. We are delivering accurate research reports that would help you in regaining business confidence by using vital strategies.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Health Hazard Associated with Air Pollution to Spur Demand

Nowadays, the air quality is deteriorating rapidly across the globe because of excessive human activities. The air quality index in most of the densely populated metropolitan cities is very poor. This is further surging the risk of respiratory diseases. These factors are set to boost the pleated filters market growth in the coming years. However, pleated filters are expensive, unlike non-pleated filters because of their ability to provide significant resistance to the flow, as well as high width. This, in turn, would surge the operating cost and hamper growth.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Awareness about Air Pollution to Bolster Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest growing region by generating the largest pleated filters market share in the near future. This growth is attributable to the rising awareness about air pollution and rapid urbanization in developing nations, such as China and India. According to the NASA Socioeconomic Data and Applications Center, the quality of air has crossed the WHO safe limits in a large number of Asian countries.

Europe and North America, on the other hand, would exhibit significant growth on account of the increasing number of residential and commercial air purifying units in these regions. Also, consumers are gradually replacing conventional filters with pleated filters in these regions.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing State-of-the-art Products to Intensify Competition

The market for pleated filters is fragmented in nature. It includes numerous reputed manufacturers that are presently striving to develop novel products to capture and kill coronavirus to prevent transmission. Below are two industry developments:

October 2020 : Camfil APC unveiled HemiPleat replacement filter cartridges that are equipped with pleating technology. It is best suited for all industrial dust collectors of the Oval range.

: Camfil APC unveiled HemiPleat replacement filter cartridges that are equipped with pleating technology. It is best suited for all industrial dust collectors of the Oval range. October 2020: Researchers at the University of Colorado found that the Carrier Infinity air purifier infused with the Captures & Kills technology is capable of inactivating 99% of coronavirus that are trapped on the filter. It includes a pleated filter that is capable of capturing the virus effectively.

A list of all the prominent pleated filters manufacturers operating in the global market:

Honeywell

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

SUEZ

Siemens AG

3M

Absolent Group

Troy Filters Ltd.

Airex Filter Corporation

Pleatco Filtration

Other key market players

