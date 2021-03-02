Heat Treated Steel Plates Market 2021| Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Heat treated steel plates are steel plates that are subjected to heat treatment processes to improve their chemical and mechanical properties. Heat treatment processes are used to increase the ductility, elasticity, toughness, hardness, and strength. Besides altering the properties of steel, heat treatment processes also facilitate machinability and formability of the steel plates allowing for easy machining operations on these plates. Annealing, quenching, tempering, and normalizing are the commonly used heat treatments used in the production of steel plates.

The heat treated steel plates have seen high demand from the energy sector, nuclear power plants, process equipment, pressure vessels, etc. Heat treated steel plates are commonly employed in the reactor pressure vessels in nuclear power plants. The rising power consumption and upgrading the capacity of the existing power plants is anticipated to drive the demand for the heat treated steel plates in the forecast period. The ship building industry is also a significantly large consumer of heat treated steel plates as it is widely used in building the ship body. Heat treated steel plates are ubiquitously used in building cabins of cruise ships. The construction of new vessels and the booming trade activities is likely to support the growth of the shipbuilding industry and subsequently foster the growth of the heat treated steel plates in the forecast periof. The substantial demand for heat treated steel plates generated by the automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, and general industries is expected to create significant opportunities for the heat treated steel plate industries.

The “Global Heat Treated Steel Plates Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the heat treated steel plates market with detailed market segmentation by steel type, treatment, application, and geography. The global heat treated steel plates market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading heat treated steel plates market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global heat treated steel plates market is segmented on the basis of steel type, treatment, and application. On the basis of steel type, the heat treated steel plates market is segmented into, carbon steel, alloy steel, and stainless steel. On the basis of treatment, the market is bifurcated into, quenching & tempering, normalizing, spheroidizing, stress relieving, and others. Based on application, the global heat treated steel plates market is segmented into, construction, energy & power, industrial machinery, automotive & defense vehicles, shipbuilding, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global heat treated steel plates market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The heat treated steel plates market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the heat treated steel plates market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the heat treated steel plates market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the heat treated steel plates market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from heat treated steel plates market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for heat treated steel plates in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the heat treated steel plates market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the heat treated steel plates market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– ArcelorMittal S.A.

– China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd

– JFE Holdings

– Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

– Novolipetsk Steel

– Outokumpu Oyj

– POSCO

– Tata Steel

– Thyssenkrupp AG

– VÍTKOVICE STEEL

