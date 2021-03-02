Rubber Bonding Adhesives Market 2021| Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

An adhesive is a substance mainly used for sticking objects or materials together. Rubber refers to a tough polymetric elastic substance that is produced synthetically or from the latex of a tropical plant. Bonding is the action of joining things together by making the use of adhesives, heat, or pressure. Rubber bonding adhesives are formed by mixing a solvent with an elastic polymer. These rubber bonding adhesives are durable and heat resistant to heat. They consist of low, medium, and high viscosity cyanoacrylate, epoxy, silicone, and light curing formulations.

MARKET DYNAMICS

An upsurge in demand for lightweight cars that emit lower emissions drives the growth of the rubber bonding adhesives market. Besides this, the diverse usage of rubber bonding adhesives in both interior and exterior automotive applications also fuels the growth of the market. However, volatility in the price of crude oil and petrochemicals hampers the growth of the rubber bonding adhesives market, as raw materials for rubber bonding adhesives are sourced from crude oil and petrochemicals. The switch of the automotive industry towards lightweight materials to reduce the weight of cars is expected to boost the growth of the rubber bonding adhesives market in the years to come.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Rubber Bonding Adhesive Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the rubber bonding adhesives market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end use industry and geography. The global rubber bonding adhesives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rubber bonding adhesives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global rubber bonding adhesives market is segmented on the basis of type and end use industry. On the basis of type, the rubber bonding adhesives market is segmented into styrene, acrylonitrile, natural rubber, neoprene, polyurethane and others. As per end use industry the rubber bonding adhesives market is bifurcated into building & construction, aerospace, electrical & electronics, automotive and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global rubber bonding adhesives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The rubber bonding adhesives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the rubber bonding adhesives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the rubber bonding adhesives market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the rubber bonding adhesives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from rubber bonding adhesives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for rubber bonding adhesives market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the rubber bonding adhesives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the food binders. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

LORD Corporation

Permabond LLC.

Pierce-Roberts Rubber Co.

RD Rubber Technology Corporation

The 3M Company

Other Companies

