Plastic Fillers Market 2021| Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Plastic fillers are additives used in the plastic industry to improve the properties of thermoplastics. Thermoplastic materials inherently have disadvantages such as low rigidity, tensile strength, impact strength, creep resistance, scratch resistance, and hardness. To overcome these defects, plastic fillers such as glass fibers, mica, calcium carbonate, hydrous magnesium silicate, calcium metasilicate, etc. are used to improve the properties of plastics. Plastic fillers cost much less than the primary plastic material and hence can greatly reduce the cost of the material while imparting desirable properties to plastic.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The ubiquitous use of thermoplastics in automobile parts, electronic devices, medical equipment, toys, etc. has led to significant growth of the plastic industry and consequently given an impetus to the plastic additive industry. The increasing reliance of the automobile and the manufacturing sector on thermoplastic materials in place of the conventional metals and alloys has created a significant market for plastic fillers and other additives. Growing demand for light-weight automobiles with better fuel economy has led to an upsurge in the consumption of plastic filler materials in the automotive and transportation sector. The widespread use of plastics in manufacturing dashboards, fenders, bumpers, electrical harnesses, engine manifolds, and numerous other components is anticipated to drive the plastic fillers market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Plastic Fillers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the plastic fillers market with detailed market segmentation by type, physical form, and geography. The global plastic fillers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plastic fillers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global plastic fillers market is segmented on the basis of type and physical form. On the basis of type, the plastic fillers market is segmented into inorganics and organics. The plastic fillers market on the basis of physical form is classified into continuous, discontinuous, and nano-fillers.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global plastic fillers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The plastic fillers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the plastic fillers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the plastic fillers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the plastic fillers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the plastic fillers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for plastic fillers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the plastic fillers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the plastic fillers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

GCR Group

Hoffman Minerals

Imerys S.A.

Karntner Montanindustrie Gesellschaft M.B.H.

Lkab Group

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Nyco Minerals

Omya AG

Quarzwerke Group

Unimin Corporation

