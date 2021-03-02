 Global Aluminium Fluoride Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025 

Aluminium Fluoride Market in ITALY – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolyte’s conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Fluoride in UK, including the following market information:

ITALY Aluminium Fluoride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ITALY Aluminium Fluoride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

ITALY Aluminium Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in ITALY Aluminium Fluoride Market 2019 (%)

The global Aluminium Fluoride market was valued at 1635.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1718 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. While the Aluminium Fluoride market size in ITALY was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminium Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Aluminium Fluoride production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

ITALY Aluminium Fluoride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

ITALY Aluminium Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Dry AlF3

Anhydrous AlF3

Wet AlF3

ITALY Aluminium Fluoride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

ITALY Aluminium Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aluminum Industry

Ceramic Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Aluminium Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Aluminium Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total ITALY Aluminium Fluoride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total ITALY Aluminium Fluoride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Do-Fluoride

Hunan Nonferrous

Fluorsid

Hongyuan Chemical

Rio Tinto Alcan

Gulf Fluor

Shandong Zhaohe

Mexichem

PhosAgro

I.C.F

Jinyang Hi-tech

Henan Weilai

Henan Shaoxing

Lifosa

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Fluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Aluminium Fluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Aluminium Fluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Aluminium Fluoride Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Aluminium Fluoride Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Fluoride Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Aluminium Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Aluminium Fluoride Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Aluminium Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Fluoride Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Aluminium Fluoride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Fluoride Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Aluminium Fluoride Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Fluoride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Dry AlF3

4.1.3 Anhydrous AlF3

4.1.4 Wet AlF3

4.2 By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aluminum Industry

5.1.3 Ceramic Industry

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Do-Fluoride

6.1.1 Do-Fluoride Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Do-Fluoride Business Overview

6.1.3 Do-Fluoride Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Do-Fluoride Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Do-Fluoride Key News

6.2 Hunan Nonferrous

6.2.1 Hunan Nonferrous Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Hunan Nonferrous Business Overview

6.2.3 Hunan Nonferrous Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Hunan Nonferrous Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Hunan Nonferrous Key News

6.3 Fluorsid

6.3.1 Fluorsid Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Fluorsid Business Overview

6.3.3 Fluorsid Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Fluorsid Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Fluorsid Key News

6.4 Hongyuan Chemical

6.4.1 Hongyuan Chemical Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Hongyuan Chemical Business Overview

6.4.3 Hongyuan Chemical Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Hongyuan Chemical Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Hongyuan Chemical Key News

6.5 Rio Tinto Alcan

6.5.1 Rio Tinto Alcan Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Rio Tinto Alcan Business Overview

6.5.3 Rio Tinto Alcan Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Rio Tinto Alcan Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Rio Tinto Alcan Key News

6.6 Gulf Fluor

6.6.1 Gulf Fluor Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gulf Fluor Business Overview

6.6.3 Gulf Fluor Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gulf Fluor Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gulf Fluor Key News

6.7 Shandong Zhaohe

6.6.1 Shandong Zhaohe Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Shandong Zhaohe Business Overview

6.6.3 Shandong Zhaohe Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shandong Zhaohe Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Shandong Zhaohe Key News

6.8 Mexichem

6.8.1 Mexichem Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Mexichem Business Overview

6.8.3 Mexichem Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Mexichem Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Mexichem Key News

6.9 PhosAgro

6.9.1 PhosAgro Corporate Summary

6.9.2 PhosAgro Business Overview

6.9.3 PhosAgro Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 PhosAgro Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 PhosAgro Key News

6.10 I.C.F

6.10.1 I.C.F Corporate Summary

6.10.2 I.C.F Business Overview

6.10.3 I.C.F Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 I.C.F Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 I.C.F Key News

6.11 Jinyang Hi-tech

6.11.1 Jinyang Hi-tech Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Jinyang Hi-tech Aluminium Fluoride Business Overview

6.11.3 Jinyang Hi-tech Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Jinyang Hi-tech Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Jinyang Hi-tech Key News

6.12 Henan Weilai

6.12.1 Henan Weilai Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Henan Weilai Aluminium Fluoride Business Overview

6.12.3 Henan Weilai Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Henan Weilai Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Henan Weilai Key News

6.13 Henan Shaoxing

6.13.1 Henan Shaoxing Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Henan Shaoxing Aluminium Fluoride Business Overview

6.13.3 Henan Shaoxing Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Henan Shaoxing Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Henan Shaoxing Key News

6.14 Lifosa

6.14.1 Lifosa Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Lifosa Aluminium Fluoride Business Overview

6.14.3 Lifosa Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Lifosa Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Lifosa Key News

6.15 Tanfac

6.15.1 Tanfac Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Tanfac Aluminium Fluoride Business Overview

6.15.3 Tanfac Aluminium Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Tanfac Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Tanfac Key News

7 Aluminium Fluoride Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Aluminium Fluoride Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Aluminium Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Aluminium Fluoride Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Aluminium Fluoride Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Aluminium Fluoride Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Aluminium Fluoride Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Aluminium Fluoride Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Aluminium Fluoride Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Aluminium Fluoride Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Aluminium Fluoride Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy Aluminium Fluoride Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Aluminium Fluoride Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Aluminium Fluoride Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Aluminium Fluoride Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Aluminium Fluoride Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Aluminium Fluoride in Italy

Table 2. Top Players in Italy, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Italy Aluminium Fluoride Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Italy Aluminium Fluoride Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Aluminium Fluoride Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Italy Manufacturers Aluminium Fluoride Product Type

Table 9. List of Italy Tier 1 Aluminium Fluoride Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Fluoride Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Aluminium Fluoride Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Aluminium Fluoride Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Aluminium Fluoride Sales in Italy (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Aluminium Fluoride Sales in Italy (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Aluminium Fluoride Revenue in Italy, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Aluminium Fluoride Revenue in Italy, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Aluminium Fluoride Sales in Italy, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Aluminium Fluoride Sales in Italy, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Do-Fluoride Corporate Summary

Table 20. Do-Fluoride Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 21. Do-Fluoride Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Hunan Nonferrous Corporate Summary

Table 23. Hunan Nonferrous Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 24. Hunan Nonferrous Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Fluorsid Corporate Summary

Table 26. Fluorsid Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 27. Fluorsid Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Hongyuan Chemical Corporate Summary

Table 29. Hongyuan Chemical Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 30. Hongyuan Chemical Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Rio Tinto Alcan Corporate Summary

Table 32. Rio Tinto Alcan Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 33. Rio Tinto Alcan Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Gulf Fluor Corporate Summary

Table 35. Gulf Fluor Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 36. Gulf Fluor Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Shandong Zhaohe Corporate Summary

Table 38. Shandong Zhaohe Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 39. Shandong Zhaohe Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Mexichem Corporate Summary

Table 41. Mexichem Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 42. Mexichem Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 43. PhosAgro Corporate Summary

Table 44. PhosAgro Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 45. PhosAgro Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 46. I.C.F Corporate Summary

Table 47. I.C.F Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 48. I.C.F Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Jinyang Hi-tech Corporate Summary

Table 50. Jinyang Hi-tech Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 51. Jinyang Hi-tech Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Henan Weilai Corporate Summary

Table 53. Henan Weilai Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 54. Henan Weilai Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Henan Shaoxing Corporate Summary

Table 56. Henan Shaoxing Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 57. Henan Shaoxing Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Lifosa Corporate Summary

Table 59. Lifosa Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 60. Lifosa Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Tanfac Corporate Summary

Table 62. Tanfac Aluminium Fluoride Product Offerings

Table 63. Tanfac Aluminium Fluoride Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Aluminium Fluoride Production Capacity (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020

Table 65. Aluminium Fluoride Production (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020

Table 66. Italy Aluminium Fluoride Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 67. Aluminium Fluoride Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Italy, 2015-2020

Table 68. Italy Aluminium Fluoride Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 69. The Percentage of Aluminium Fluoride Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

Table 70. The Percentage of Aluminium Fluoride Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

Table 71. Dangeguojia Aluminium Fluoride Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 72. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 73. Aluminium Fluoride Downstream Clients in Italy

Table 74. Aluminium Fluoride Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

List of Figures

Figure 1. Aluminium Fluoride Segment by Type

Figure 2. Aluminium Fluoride Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Aluminium Fluoride Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Aluminium Fluoride Market Size in Italy, (US$, Mn) & (K MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Italy Aluminium Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Aluminium Fluoride Sales in Italy: 2015-2026 (K MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Aluminium Fluoride Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Aluminium Fluoride Revenue in Italy (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Italy Aluminium Fluoride Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Italy Aluminium Fluoride Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Italy Aluminium Fluoride Production Capacity (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Italy Aluminium Fluoride Actual Output (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Italy Aluminium Fluoride Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Italy Aluminium Fluoride Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Italy Aluminium Fluoride, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Italy Aluminium Fluoride Market in 2020

Figure 23. Aluminium Fluoride Market Opportunities & Trends in Italy

Figure 24. Aluminium Fluoride Market Drivers in Italy

Figure 25. Aluminium Fluoride Market Restraints in Italy

Figure 26. Aluminium Fluoride Industry Value Chain

….continued

