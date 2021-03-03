Global Immersion Cooling Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Immersion Cooling analysis, which studies the Immersion Cooling industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Immersion Cooling Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Immersion Cooling by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Immersion Cooling.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Immersion Cooling will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Immersion Cooling market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. Over the next five years the Immersion Cooling market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2025.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Immersion Cooling, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Immersion Cooling market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Immersion Cooling companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Immersion Cooling Includes:

Fujitsu

Green Revolution Cooling(GRC)

Submer Technologies

3M

Supermicro

Equinix

Digital Realty

NTT

Allied Control

Asperitas

Midas Green Technologies

Iceotope Technologies

LiquidCool Solutions

Downunder Geosolutions

DCX Liquid Cooling Company

Solvay

Liqit

Exascaler

Qcooling

Horizon Computing Solutions

Wiwynn

PRASA Infocom＆Power Solutions

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

High Performance Computing

Artificial Intelligence

Edge Computing

Cryptocurrency Mining

Cloud Computing

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

