Non-Woven Fibers Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2026

Global Non-Woven Fibers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Berry Global

Kimberly-Clark

DuPont

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Fitesa

Georgia-Pacific

Johns Manville

Glatfelter

Toray

Mitsui Chemicals

TWE Group

Low & Bonar

Lydall

Jacob Holm Industries

Suominen Corporation

Jinsheng Huihuang

Shandong Huifeng

Zhejiang Kingsafe

Non-Woven Fiber is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. It can be widely used in many applications, such as medical and health industry, family decorates, agricultural, automotive industry, etc. Non-Woven Fibers Breakdown Data by Type:

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

Fluff Pulp

Stretch Non-Woven

Polyester

Filaments Non-Woven Fibers Breakdown Data by Application:

Hygiene Products

Construction

Filtration

Automotive