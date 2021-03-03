Cellular IoT Market Exclusive Revelation and Future Trends by 2027 – Arm Holdings, AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei, Mediatek, Qualcomm, Sierra Wireless, Sequans Communications, Thales group, ZTE

In-depth study of the Global Cellular IoT Industry that helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the Cellular IoT market.

The rising investments in 5G by network operators and continuous advancements in communications technologies are the major factors that are enabling the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, AR/VR, IoT, and blockchain. The unprecedented surge in the number of connected devices, data traffic, and high quality content among consumers is pushing the limits of existing 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. Hence, the demand for a more robust and efficient communication network which could handle the rising demand for high capacity and low latency.

The cellular IoT market was valued at US$ 2.94 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 18.2 Bn by 2027.

Some of the major drivers for the increasing adoption of 5G services include high mobile broadband speeds, enhanced AR/VR experiences, and high quality audio & video streaming. Countries like the US and China are anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the growth of cellular IoT market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The reports cover key developments in the Cellular IoT market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Cellular IoT market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Cellular IoT market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Arm Holdings Plc

AT&T, Inc.

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mediatek Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Sequans Communications SA

Thales group

ZTE Corporation

The “Global Cellular IoT Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Cellular IoT market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Cellular IoT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cellular IoT market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The cellular IoT market, by technology, is segmented into 2G & 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-IoT, and 5G. The 2G & 3G technology dominated the cellular IoT market in 2018. Mobile subscribers across the world are growing at a steady pace of ~3% y-o-y growth to a total of 8 billion in 2019, according to the Ericsson mobility report (2019). China, Indonesia and Philippines are the major contributors to this growth with net additions of 14 million, 9 million, and 8 million respectively, during the third quarter of 2019. The adoption of 3G is anticipated to grow in developing and underdeveloped regions owing to affordable tariffs and data plans.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Cellular IoT market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Cellular IoT Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cellular IoT market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cellular IoT market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Cellular IoT Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Cellular IoT Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Cellular IoT Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Cellular IoT Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

