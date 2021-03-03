Dimethyl Succinate Market with Top countries Data : Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Dimethyl Succinate Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Dimethyl Succinate Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

Global Dimethyl Succinate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Chemoxy

Weifang DEMETER Chemical

Anhui Sunsing Chemicals

Huhuang

Weifang Bincheng Chemical

Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology

Hangzhou Hairui Chemical

Weinan Huifeng Technology

Hangzhou Dianjiang Chemical

Dimethyl succinate (DMS) is a colorless to a yellowish liquid that can be solidified at room temperature after cooling. Slightly soluble in water 1% , soluble in ethanol 3 %, miscible in oil. Used for the synthesis of light stabilizers, high-grade coatings, fungicides, pharmaceutical intermediates.

Purity≥99.5%

Purity≥99% Dimethyl Succinate Breakdown Data by Application:

Synthetic Light Stabilizer

High-grade Paint

Bactericide

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Food Additive