Global Metallized BOPP Film Market 2021 with top countries Data : Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know More About Brand Players

This report studies the Metallized BOPP Film market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Metallized BOPP Film market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

DuPont

Borealis AG

Dow Chemical

Cosmo Films Ltd

Granwell Products

Arkema S.A.

Sinopec Corp

SABIC

Taghleef Industries

Jindal Poly Films

Metallized BOPP film is a very important flexible packaging material. BOPP film is colorless, odorless, tasteless, non-toxic, and has high tensile strength, impact strength, rigidity, toughness and good transparency. Metallized BOPP film for food packaging, electronics, printing and cosmetics. Metallized BOPP Film Breakdown Data by Type:

Single Side Aluminum

Double Side Aluminum

Zinc Aluminum Alloy

Others Metallized BOPP Film Breakdown Data by Application:

Food Packaging

Electronics

Printing

Cosmetics