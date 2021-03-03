Riot Control Equipment Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Riot Control Equipment Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Riot control equipment market includes all the equipment used by police, military, or other security forces to disperse, control, and arrest people, involved in a riot, protest, or demonstration. The market is segmented into personal protective equipment and offensive equipment. The Other Offensive Equipment includes riot control vehicles and riot control UAVs.

Key Market Trends:

Offensive Equipment Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Offensive Equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Forces have been deployed in situations that required great restraint. Therefore, there is a need to apply force while limiting casualties which emphasises on the need for advanced riot control equipment. Future weapons will rely on technology and strategy. Some of the riot control equipment that is currently under development are optical distractors, active denial technology, lasers and laser-induced plasmas, and focused acoustics. Laser-induced plasma channel (LIPC), an electroshock weapon, uses lasers, which when fired into the atmosphere cause blooming of the gases to ionise into plasma forming a channel for electricity. Such advanced offensive riot control equipment is expected to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Europe to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Europe region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Several countries in Europe like France, the United Kingdom, Greece, Romania, and Belgium among others are involved in riots and demonstrations due to dissatisfaction on government. Recently, in August 2018, 50,000 to 80,000 people gathered including many Romanian expatriates to protest against the graft in one of the EU’s most corruption-plagued members at Bucharest. The protesters tried to break through the police cordon, and officers in riot gear responded with tear gas, pepper spray, and water cannon as to control the crowd. Such increasing instances in this region are fuelling the procurement and deployment of riot control equipment.

Detailed TOC of Riot Control Equipment Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Personal Protective Equipment

5.1.1.1 Vests

5.1.1.2 Helmets

5.1.1.3 Gas Masks

5.1.1.4 Shields

5.1.2 Offensive Equipment

5.1.2.1 Area Denial

5.1.2.1.1 Anti – vehicle

5.1.2.1.2 Anti – personnel

5.1.2.2 Ammunition

5.1.2.2.1 Rubber Bullets

5.1.2.2.2 Wax Bullets

5.1.2.2.3 Plastic Bullets

5.1.2.2.4 Bean Bag Rounds

5.1.2.2.5 Sponge Grenade

5.1.2.3 Explosives

5.1.2.3.1 Flash Bang Grenades

5.1.2.3.2 Sting Grenades

5.1.2.4 Gases and Sprays

5.1.2.4.1 Water Canons

5.1.2.4.2 Scent Based Weapons

5.1.2.4.3 Teargas

5.1.2.4.4 Pepper Spray

5.1.2.5 Directed Energy Weapons

5.1.2.6 Electroshock Weapons

5.1.2.7 Other Offensive Equipment

5.2 End-user

5.2.1 Law Enforcement

5.2.2 Special Forces

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Qatar

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Combined Systems, Inc.

6.2.2 Desert Wolf

6.2.3 Axon Enterprise Inc.

6.2.4 AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc.

6.2.5 LRAD Corp.

6.2.6 The Safariland Group

6.2.7 NonLethal Technologies, Inc.

6.2.8 Condor Non-lethal Technologies

6.2.9 Blackhawk

6.2.10 Etienne Lacroix Group

6.2.11 Lamperd, Inc.

6.2.12 Security Devices International Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

