Rigid Transparent Plastics Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Rigid Transparent Plastics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry

– The automotive segment of the market studied has been growing in the past few years. In 2017, the global automotive sales registered a growth of 2.4% annually and is expeced to increase in the upcoming years.

– A further moderate growth in the coming years is supported by the ongoing strengths in key economies, solid labor market, rising disposable income of people, and low interest rates. Asia-Pacific is one the fastest-growing markets for the automotive industry, with India and China being the two fastest-growing markets in the region.

– Rigid transparent polycarbonate has been extensively used in numerous automotive and transportation applications. Some of the applications in the aforementioned sectors include automotive lighting, head lamp lenses, and others.

– Growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry, in order to provide increased efficiency and design flexibility, is primarily responsible for the growth of the rigid transparent plastic market.

– Factors, such as growing automotive production and sales, coupled with increasing number of automotive OEM manufacturers, are expected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific. North America is witnessing a huge demand for automobiles, driven by the growing consumer preference for high-quality, fuel-efficient automobiles.

– Furthermore, presence of automotive manufacturing giants in the European region, along with huge investments made in automotive R&D sector by companies, as well as the governments, are propelling the growth of the rigid transparent plastics market.

Germany to dominate Europe region

– In Europe, Germany represents the largest economy and it is the fifth-largest economy in the world in terms of GDP. The growth of automotive, healthcare, and construction & building sectors in the country have contributed largely toward the increase in demand for rigid transparent plastics.

– Moreover, the electronics & telecommunication sector is also growing, with the increase in the use of IT services in almost all industries throughout the country. With an increase in use of consumer electronics, the demand for rigid transparent plastics is expected to rise gradually in the country.

– Germany witnessed an increase of over 15% in the new residential building permits in 2017, and this growth trend is expected to continue, owing to the growing demand for real estate, growing population, increased job security, and low borrowing costs.

– Hence, with the booming housing market and real estate demand, the construction & building industry is expected to grow rapidly, in turn, increasing the market for rigid transparent plastics in the country.

– Additionally, In Europe, Germany holds the largest healthcare market. The annual expenditure on health in the country is estimated to be more than EUR 320 billion, excluding fitness and wellness.

– The demographic change and digitalization, the country has been investing in mobile healthcare facilities and is expected to grow by over EUR 3 billion in 2018, thereby, providing a platform to further expand the German healthcare sector.

– Above mentioned factors are driving the market for rigid transparent plastics in the country.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Packed Foods from the Food & Beverage Industry

4.1.2 Rising Replacement of Conventional Materials by Rigid Transparent Plastics

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Concerns Regarding Plastic Disposal

4.2.2 Shifting of Focus Toward Flexible Packaging over Rigid Packaging

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Anionic Detergents

5.1.2 Cationic Detergents

5.1.3 Non-ionic Detergents

5.1.4 Zwitterionic (Ampholytic) Detergents

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Polymer Type

5.2.1 Polycarbonate (PC)

5.2.2 Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.2.3 Polystyrene (PS)

5.2.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) & Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

5.2.5 Polypropylene (PP)

5.2.6 Poly-Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

5.2.7 Styrene Block Copolymers (SBC)

5.2.8 Other Polymer Types

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Packaging

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Building & Construction

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema Group

6.4.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.3 Ashland

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.6 Chi Mei Corp.

6.4.7 Covestro AG

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 DSM

6.4.10 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.11 Formosa Plastics Group

6.4.12 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.13 Idemitsu Kosan

6.4.14 Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd

6.4.15 Lanxess

6.4.16 LG Chem

6.4.17 Lotte Chemical Corporation

6.4.18 Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)

6.4.19 SABIC

6.4.20 Samyang

6.4.21 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Limited

6.4.22 Solvay

6.4.23 Teijin Limited

6.4.24 Trinseo

6.4.25 Westlake Chemical Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recyclability of Plastics

7.2 Other Opportunities

