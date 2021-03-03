Rice Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Rice Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

The rice market is projected to register a CAGR of 0.88% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Rice is the staple food of more than half of the world population, with more than 700 million metric ton produced annually at a global level.

– Most of the rice is grown and consumed in the Asian region, from Pakistan in the west to Japan in the east. Rice is the second-most important cereal crop after maize in the world. It is a crop that ensures food security in many of the developing countries of the East Asia and the Southeast Asia regions.

– Therefore, rice being the most consumed cereal grain globally, the growth of the rice market is expected to incre

Player 1

player 2

player 3

Scope of the Report:

Rice is the staple food of more than half of the world population, with more than 700 million metric ton produced annually at a global level. The report covers the production, consumption, and trade analysis of rice across the world. The world’s largest rice producers in 2018 were China and India. Although its area harvested is lower than India’s, China’s rice production is greater due to higher yields, mainly due to all of China’s rice being irrigated, whereas, less than half of India’s rice area is getting irrigated. The United States commercially produces around 20 varieties of rice, primarily in the states of Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and California. Special varieties of rice, such as jasmine rice and basmati rice, which belong to the aromatic varieties of rice are imported from Thailand, India, and Pakistan.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Key Market Trends:

Production Analysis in the United States

The production of rice in the United States was 7,900.8 million metric ton in 2018, and it is the thirteenth-largest producer of rice in the world, after Cambodia. The United States accounts for over 1.8% of the world’s rice production. Although the recent trend has seen a decrease in the total rice production in the country, the rice production is expected to increase by more than 10%, because growers have planted more rice in 2018, following 2017’s unusually cool and wet planting conditions. Consequently, the rice harvested area is also estimated to have been increased by more than 11%.

India is the Largest Exporter of Rice

India is the largest exporter of rice in the world. It accounts for almost 24% of the total global rice exports. India is also the leading exporter of the basmati rice in the global market. The major countries importing rice from India are Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq, with 9.3%, 9.2% and 7% of the total rice export shares from India, respectively.

Detailed TOC of Rice Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Value Chain Overview

4.5.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.5.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain

4.6 Commodity Grade Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.2 UK

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.2 Australia

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 South Africa

5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5.2 Egypt

5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2 Procurement Reference Matrix

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

