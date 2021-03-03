RFID Market in Healthcare Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “RFID Market in Healthcare Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The counterfeiting of medicines and pharmacy-related products have become a matter of worldwide concern. One of the reasons that RFID is expanding considerably in the healthcare market is the sheer number of applications that can benefit. In hospitals that have been outfitted with the technology, RFID is present in many forms – from tracking of surgical tools to tracking patients and staff.

Key Market Trends:

Asset Tracking Using RFID Holds a Significant Market Share Among All Other Applications

– Manually managing hospital assets, which include medical equipment, surgical equipment, data charts, etc., becomes tedious, especially during emergencies.

– Moreover, according to the World Health Organization estimates, one million people die each year from counterfeit medicines.

– Therefore, with RFID asset tracking solutions, hospitals are able to save significant time and even costs, as they are able to curb theft and loses to a significant extent.

– North America leads when it comes to the highest number of counterfeits concerning pharmaceuticals, followed by Asia.

North America to Witness the Fastest Growth.

– Most physicians in North America believe that digital health has robust potential in terms of improving patient care, and are actively adopting digital solutions in their practices.

– The North York General Hospital is the first hospital in Canada to leverage RFID medication management solution, to enhance accuracy and efficiency within its pharmacy operations

– Furthermore, in June 2018, Fujitsu Frontech North America (FFNA) released one of the smallest laundry tags on the market with built-in RFID technology. The size is at 6 to 7 millimeters in width. The use of RFID by the health-care markets has grown fast enough in this region that it is putting pressure on manufacturers to insert RFID tags into their products before shipping them to customers

– Therefore, digital health technology expansion coupled with distinguished players such as Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Allflex USA Inc., Applied Wireless Identifications Group Inc. investing in RFID technology, is driving the market growth in the region.

Detailed TOC of RFID Market in Healthcare Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Stringency in Pharmaceutical Sector with Regard to Medicine Labelling

4.3.2 Increased Applications and Use of Devices Supporting RFID Across the Healthcare Sector

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Development of Alternate Labelling Methods

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Tags and Labels

5.1.2 RFID Systems

5.1.2.1 Asset Tracking Systems

5.1.2.2 Patient Tracking Systems

5.1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Tracking Systems

5.1.2.4 Blood Monitoring Systems

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical

5.2.3 Other End Users (Research Institutes and Laboratories)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Smartrac NV

6.1.2 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.1.3 CCL Industries, Inc.

6.1.4 Alien Technology Corporation

6.1.5 Gao RFID, Inc

6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.7 S3Edge Inc.

6.1.8 STANLEY Healthcare

6.1.9 Biolog Inc

6.1.10 Impinj Inc

6.1.11 Mobile Aspects Inc.

6.1.12 RF Technologies

6.1.13 STid Groupe

6.1.14 Champion Healthcare Technologies

6.1.15 Terso Solutions Inc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

