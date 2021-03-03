Refractories Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Refractories Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244622

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Refractories market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244622

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Refractories Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Refractories Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Refractories Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Refractories Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Refractories Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Iron & Steel Industry

– The iron and steel industry is the major end-user sector of refractories, which accounts for more than 70% of the market. These materials can withstand high temperatures, ranging from 260°C (500°F) to 1850°C (3400°F), without any major change in their physical properties.

– The major applications of refractories in the iron and steel industry include usage in internal linings of furnaces to make iron and steel, in furnaces for heating steel before further processing, in vessels for holding and transporting metal and slag, in the flues or stacks through which hot gases are conducted, and others.

– In terms of consumption, Asia-Pacific is currently the largest consumer of refractories in the iron and steel industry, followed by Europe and North America. In North America, the United States is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the consumption of refractories in this industry, during the forecast period.

– In the European Union, a mild recovery in the demand for steel continues, while improving the economic sentiments and investment conditions. However, uncertainties in the political landscape, related to the refugee crisis and Brexit, are some of the risks to the economic condition. The demand for steel in the region is anticipated to grow at a slow pace, over the forecast period.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

China dominates the refractories market in terms of consumption and production, due to the local availability of raw materials, such as magnesite and alumni. Additionally, they are available at cheaper costs, as compared to other producers. The iron and steel industry consumes the largest portion of refractories, globally, as well as in China. Industrial restructuring and the decreased consumption rate of refractories for per ton of steel have impacted the demand for refractories in China, between 2013-2015. However, the steady growth in the production of iron and steel in the country has been driving the growth of the refractories market, in the recent times. Owing to the encouraging government initiatives and a vast consumer base, the chemical manufacturing sector in China is expected to increase at a consistent rate, during the forecast period. The increasing production of chemicals is expected to create an opportunity for the growth of the refractories market in the country, in the near future.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244622

Target Audience of Refractories Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Refractories Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Refractories market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Refractories market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Refractories market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Refractories market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Refractories market studied.

Detailed TOC of Refractories Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Strong Growth of Iron and Steel Production in the Emerging Countries

4.1.2 Increase in the Production of Non-ferrous Materials

4.1.3 High Demand from the Glass Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Concerns, and Health and Safety Issues

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Non-clay Refractory

5.1.1.1 Magnesite Brick

5.1.1.2 Zirconia Brick

5.1.1.3 Silica Brick

5.1.1.4 Chromite Brick

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 Clay Refractory

5.1.2.1 High Alumina

5.1.2.2 Fireclay

5.1.2.3 Insulating

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Iron & Steel

5.2.2 Energy & Chemicals

5.2.3 Non-ferrous Metals

5.2.4 Cement

5.2.5 Ceramic

5.2.6 Glass

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Harbisonwalker International

6.4.3 IFGL Refractories Ltd

6.4.4 Imerys Group

6.4.5 Krosaki Harima Corporation

6.4.6 Magnezit Group

6.4.7 Minerals Technologies Inc.

6.4.8 Morgan Advanced Materials

6.4.9 Refratechnik

6.4.10 Resco Products Inc.

6.4.11 RHI Magnesita

6.4.12 Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Vesuvius

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growth Potential of the Indian Steel Industry

7.2 Other Opportunities

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

PET Film Market Growth Analysis with Sales Estimation 2021: Forecast Value and Industry Size Analysis by Leading Players, Business Development Outlook with Top Regions with Impact of Covid-19 till 2025

Package Checkweighers Market Share 2021: Latest Report with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Strategies of Key Players, Market Challenges and Growth Size Forecast to 2025

Bio-Lubricant Market Share 2021: Latest Report with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Strategies of Key Players, Market Challenges and Growth Size Forecast to 2025

Nematicides Market Size by Future Outlook 2021 – Industry Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact and Recovery, Key Players Profiles and Growth Prospects till 2025

Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Growth Size 2021, Covid-19 Impact on Global Opportunities, Business Prospects by Future Scope with Top Key Players, and Trends, Industry Supply, Demand Status till 2027

L-Amino Acids Market Share 2021: with Covid-19 Outbreak, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Trends, Global Industry Size with Future Growth Rate Forecast to 2027

Fingerprint Door Locks Market Share by Top Key Players 2021 – Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Growth, Global Size by Types and Applications, Future Demand Outlook by 2026

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Size Trends and Vendor Analysis 2021: includes Drivers and Challenges, Value Chain Analysis by Global Share, Scope and Growth Technology Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Barrel Pumps Market Growth Size 2021, Covid-19 Impact on Global Opportunities, Business Prospects by Future Scope with Top Key Players, and Trends, Industry Supply, Demand Status till 2027

Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market Size and Share 2021 by Research Methodology, Business Overview by Future Growth, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Global Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027

Global Dog Training Apps Market Analysis 2021: Industry Size, CAGR with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Twin Screw Gravimetric Feeder Market 2021 Research Findings by Business Strategies, Global Trends, Industry Size and Growth Forecast with Latest Developments, Industry Share and Revenue Analysis till 2027

Pyroligneous Acid Market Trends by Size and Share 2021: Growth Strategies adopted by Top Players, Latest Research with Impact of Covid-19, Business Prospects Forecast to 2025

Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market 2021 Research Findings by Business Strategies, Global Trends, Industry Size and Growth Forecast with Latest Developments, Industry Share and Revenue Analysis till 2027

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/